Graduating Vincent Memorial Catholic High School senior Janissa Romero smiles while looking away during commencement ceremonies and graduation Mass inside Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Friday, May 27 in Calexico. | COURTESY PHOTO
CALEXICO — As several of the Imperial Valley’s public schools begin their commencement ceremonies this week, Vincent Memorial Catholic High School in Calexico has already sent its graduates into the world … with a stop at Disneyland, of course.
Vincent Memorial Catholic High held its graduation Mass and commencement last week in Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico. Some 53 seniors were part of the ceremony and service on Friday, May 27, officiated by Father Jose Sosa.
Valedictorian of the Class of 2022 was Emma Luque and salutatorian was Beatriz Rodriguez.