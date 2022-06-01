CALEXICO — As several of the Imperial Valley’s public schools begin their commencement ceremonies this week, Vincent Memorial Catholic High School in Calexico has already sent its graduates into the world … with a stop at Disneyland, of course.

Vincent Memorial Catholic High held its graduation Mass and commencement last week in Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico. Some 53 seniors were part of the ceremony and service on Friday, May 27, officiated by Father Jose Sosa.

Valedictorian of the Class of 2022 was Emma Luque and salutatorian was Beatriz Rodriguez.

The seniors next enjoyed their Grad Nite on Tuesday, May 31, with a trip to the “Happiest Place on Earth,” Disneyland.

Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Valedictorian Emma Luque (left) holds her plaque noting the scholastic accomplishment alongside Vincent Memorial Principal Sister Lupita Hernández inside Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Calexico on Friday, May 27, following their graduation Mass. | COURTESY PHOTO

Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Valedictorian Emma Luque (left) poses with Salutatorian Beatriz Rodriguez at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Friday, May 27, following their graduation Mass. | COURTESY PHOTO

Graduating seniors from Vincent Memorial Catholic High School pose for photographs outside Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Calexico on Friday, May 27, following their graduation Mass. | COURTESY PHOTO