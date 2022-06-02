Arrest Made in Connection to Drive-by Shootings

WINTERHAVEN — The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office arrested an unidentified individual and recovered a loaded firearm following a traffic stop near Picacho and San Pasqual School roads on Monday, May 30.

After the traffic stop was initiated in reference to vehicle equipment violations, authorities determined that the vehicle in question was reportedly involved in an unspecified number of drive-by shootings that did not result in any injuries, the county Sheriff’s Office reported on its social media accounts on Wednesday, June 1.

Upon further deputies were able to recover a loaded 9mm Taurus semiauto handgun with an extra magazine and ammunition, ICSO reported. One person was arrested and booked into the county jail.

The traffic stop occurred at about 9:55 p.m. Monday. The vehicle in question, described as a white Infiniti, reportedly had three occupants inside at the time of the traffic stop, the Sheriff’s Office call logs stated.

No further information was immediately available from the Sheriff’s Office.