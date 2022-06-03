‘Spartan Strong’ Class of ’22 Graduate

EL CENTRO — Central Union High School senior Ashley Hernandez stood near the gym behind Cal Jones Field, waiting with all of her classmates to walk out onto the field and onto the next step of their young lives.

“It’s amazing standing here taking pictures with my friends from middle school and elementary school,” said Hernandez, senior class secretary who will be attending University of California San Diego in the fall. “I’m excited for what is to follow and I’m going to miss my friends and family, but I’m going to keep them in my heart and head because they’ve always been there for me.”

Ashley, decked out with all sorts of honors sashes, from her class secretary to her Carson Scholar status to AVID to her magna cum laude cords, said she was nervous as she and about 350 of her fellow Spartans in the Class of 2022 walked out single file to their seats on the field for their graduation ceremony on Wednesday night, June 1.

In front of family and friends shouting and screaming names from both the field seats and the stands, the graduating seniors walked (some danced) across the stage with their heads head high, only stopping to get photos snapped with their principal or for waiting parents, to receive their well-earned diplomas.

Central Union High School graduate Karla Zavala hugs Valerie Barajas tightly on Cal Jones Field on Wednesday night, June 1 at the end of the Class of 2022’s commencement. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Graduating seniors who were members of the Great Spartan Band were able to play with their classmates one last time, performing a medley of celebratory songs for their classmates and parents. The drumline even performed with a little extra verve for the graduating band members as they walked across the stage.

Issael Victor David Montoya Cabrera was one of only two Central Union High School seniors to graduate with summa cum laude honors at the top of his class. He said it was a tough four years that just came to a close that required a little “elbow grease” to get through.

“I’m nervous, but I’m glad that all my effort has been (paid) off,” said Issael before he walked onto the field. He plans to return to the Imperial Valley after college one day to work at the Imperial Irrigation District.

Central Union High School graduate Issael Victor David Montoya moves across the stage to shake hands with members of Central Union High School District Board of Trustees and accept his diploma on Wednesday, June 1 in El Centro. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“It’s a somber feeling,” he said of graduating. “It’s just a nice way to send you off into the next chapter your life; a nice ceremony.”

This past year was Raul Curiel’s first at Central, and he said it was one of the best years of his life. He now ready to continue his education at Imperial Valley College.

“It was a great year. I just want to thank all my teachers, everyone I met, because they gave me the best year of my life,” Raul said through tears after the ceremony. “I’m excited to see what the future has to bring.”

“I’m excited about the future, you know. I just can’t believe I made it,” said Sebastian Valdez, who is planning to look for a job this summer and is still thinking about his future career.

Annette Vazquez said she was excited to be on the field doing the walk with her classmates, but couldn’t believe how fast her high school years all went.

“I never thought that I would be right here so soon and it felt so long ,but then it ended so soon,” Annette added. “It’s a very difficult feeling but I’m just happy to start a new journey in my life and close this one, even though it’s sad.”

Senior members of Central Union High School’s Great Spartan Band got to play together one last time before their graduation on Wednesday night, June 1 in El Centro. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Central Union High Principal Craig Lyon told the students he was proud to see all who graduated this year, proud to see them having overcome the hardships of the past four years, excel in their pursuits, and he said he is sure they will remain “Spartan strong” for the rest of their years.

“It has been an amazing and unprecedented trip for all of you no matter if there was failure, disappointment, joy, or success over these past four years,” Lyon said during the ceremony. “All of these experiences will be valuable lessons that have shaped these seniors into the graduating class of 2022.”

Assistant Principal of Curriculum and Instruction Tricia Petter echoed Lyon’s sentiments, getting a bit teary as the same students she has watched power and persevere through a pandemic and distance learning now graduate. She said she could not be more proud.

“They have overcome tremendous obstacles that stuck with them. These are the hardcore kids, they toughed it out, they knew it was important and here they are,” Petter said.