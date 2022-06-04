Inmate Shuffle: How California Bounces Around its Mentally Ill Prisoners

In July 2020, Collier wrote a letter to his mother describing a tiny cricket that wandered into his prison cell. He named it Jiminy, and talked about feeding it crumbs of graham crackers and pretzels. He liked to balance it in his hand and watch it sing.

“Out of 100 cells,” he marveled, “he chose mine.”

He was desperate, he told his mother, for a hug.

Susan Ottele says she called the prison 13 times that year, begging for help.

She and her son both held out hope that he would get transferred to a state hospital soon.

But Collier did not meet the “emergency transfer criteria” in place during COVID-19, according to a report on his suicide by a court-appointed expert. Instead, he stayed in his cell, getting sicker.

In October 2020, he refused 22 group treatment sessions, the report stated.

“You’re like my 30th clinician this term; love the continuity of care in CDCR,” Collier reportedly told one therapist.

On October 17, 2020, Collier was given breakfast in his cell, according to the federal lawsuit filed by his parents. He didn’t show up for lunch. Despite his documented history of self-injury and suicide attempts, no one checked on him for eight or nine hours, the complaint said.

At 3:32 p.m., a prison guard found his body.

An hour later, the phone rang inside Susan Ottele’s home.

The dreaded phone call

On a rainy day this spring, Susan Ottele sat in the living room of her neat beige and white prefabricated home in McMinnville, Oregon. The property is dotted with dogwood, fir, oak, maple and cedar. A series of bird feeders is visible out the back window.

A year and a half has gone by since she answered the phone, then collapsed to the ground, screaming.

Two weeks after her son’s death, Susan Ottele climbed into her 20-year-old GMC and drove 15 hours to Bakersfield to view his body and begin her search for answers to an unbearable question: Why did he die?

She has accumulated a collection of clues that, to her, point to institutional indifference: the fat metal spinal screws that were returned to her, snapped in half, after her son’s body was cremated. A binder full of his letters and her scrupulous documentation.

Susan Ottele looks at a sketch of her son, Adam Collier. Photo by Tojo Andrianarivo for CalMatters

“He was crying out in pain,” she said. “The louder he got, the less they heard.”

His ashes sit on the dining room table in a blue velvet box, waiting to be scattered in the Santa Cruz Harbor. She keeps a collage of photos from his memorial service in the living room; as long as they’re up, she feels like he’s still with her.

Other people have also tried to unravel any missteps that might have contributed to Collier’s death.

In its review of his suicide, the Office of the Inspector General found that the prison department “….failed to adequately document self harm incidents, failed to provide proper risk ratings, and failed to follow procedure for referral to a mental health crisis bed.”

A Special Master appointed by the court to investigate inmate suicides under Coleman found that providers had underestimated Collier’s mental illness and failed to look at his case as a whole “which should have created a sense of urgency as he spiraled into hopelessness and psychosis.” Collier’s death, the expert’s report said, might have been preventable had he “received an appropriate level of care and adequate treatment.”

Six months after Adam died, a box was delivered to Susan Ottele’s front door.

Inside was almost everything her son left behind. Stained sweatpants. Long johns. Holey socks. A plastic bottle of instant Folgers coffee. The white plastic cup he drank it from. A bottle of cinnamon. Another of garlic salt. A volume of inspirational sayings that she had sent to him, along with a dictionary, an explainer on bipolar disorder and a biography of Gandhi. The two final letters he’d written, the one to her still in a sealed envelope.

Also in the box: a piece of the instrument he’d used to take his life.