One Dead, One Injured in El Centro Shooting

EL CENTRO — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting near Fifth Street and Heil Avenue in El Centro on Sunday morning, June 5, according to police.

Little information was immediately available, El Centro Deputy Police Chief Robert Sawyer said, assuring that a press release with more information would be released later Sunday.

Interviews were still being conducted, but Sawyer did say the shooting occurred sometime around 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Heil, closer to Fifth Street.

He could not confirm social media reports that the person killed and the person injured were juveniles.

Additional social media posts stated a helicopter landed at nearby Stark Field to transport one or more victims. Also, reports were that at least one victim was sent to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley and that possibly three individuals were seen running near Hamilton Avenue.

Sawyer encouraged anyone with information on the case to contact the Police Department at 760-352-2113 and ask for the detective on the case.