BASEBALL: Four Vikings on All-IVL First Team

HOLTVILLE — Despite not making the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV playoffs, an 11-13-2 overall record and a third-place finish in the Imperial Valley League, Holtville High School’s baseball team had the most players of any team earn All-IVL First-Team honors.

Vikings’ seniors J.R. Garewal and Rafa Espinoza were named to the first team along with junior Raul Sierra and sophomore Bryce Buscaglia.

Holtville High School senior pitcher J.R. Garewal was one of four Vikings named to the All-Imperial Valley League First Team for the 2022 season. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Southwest High won the IVL title and had junior Carlos Tafoya named IVL Player of the Year while coach Matt Redden was named Coach of the Year.

In addition to Tafoya, the Eagles had junior Oscar Medina and freshman Chance Bermudez named to the First Team.

Brawley Union High senior Angel Brodel was named the Pitcher of the Year in the IVL and was joined on the First Team by fellow Wildcats in junior Aidin Torres and junior Tanner Carranza.

Also named to the First Team was Central senior Angel Ortiz and freshman Jared Martin.

Holtville senior outfielder Donovan Johnston was named to the All-IVL Second Team. Brawley’s two honorees on the Second Team were senior Elijah Saiza and senior Elijah Salgado.

Southwest had four players on the Second Team in junior Donnovan Navarrete, junior Angel Sanchez, sophomore Kenneth Urquidez and junior Fernando Soria.

Central placed two players on the Second Team in senior Elijah Perez and senior Ben Wyatt, while Imperial placed three players on the team in freshman Julian Jimenez, sophomore Gerardo Hernandez and senior Matt Weiwel.