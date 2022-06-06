SOFTBALL: Vikings’ Walker Named Top IVL Player

HOLTVILLE — Holtville High School junior shortstop Kamryn Walker was named the Imperial Valley League Player of the Year for 2022 after hitting .547 for the Vikings and leading the team to the CIF-San Diego Section Division III championship game.

Holtville High School junior pitcher Kalli Strahm won 18 games for the Vikings this season and only allowed six walks all year and earned Imperial Valley League Pitcher of the Year honors for her efforts. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. FILE PHOTO

Walker finished the season with team highs of five triples and five home runs, 30 RBIs and a whopping 48 runs scored in only 105 at-bats. She was key to the Vikings’ 21-10 overall record and 5-1 IVL mark which earned Holtville its first IVL softball title in school history.

Fellow Holtville junior Kalli Strahm was named the IVL’s Pitcher of the Year for her efforts in the circle. She compiled an 18-10 record and allowed just six walks in 177.2 innings pitched.

At the plate, Strahm hit .368, tied Walker with 30 RBIs and scored 26 runs. Her sister, sophomore second baseman Brooke Strahm was the third member of the Vikings on the All-IVL First Team as she hit .304 on the season with 28 hits and 21 runs scored.

Fifth-year Holtville coach Melissa Snyder was named the IVL Coach of the Year.

Other members of the All-IVL First Team were Brawley sophomore Tamara Carranza, junior Abbey Ruiz, senior Aly Tapia and junior Dylann Baker, Central senior Arianna Sanchez and sophomore Danica Acosta and Southwest senior Jessenia Lopez.

Three Vikings’ sophomores earned spots on the All-IVL Second Team, including outfielder McKinzie Toth, catcher Kaitlyn Havens and third baseman Sofie Irungaray.

Also named to the second team was Brawley freshman Isabella Vescas and senior Caryzma Aguilar, Central junior Arianna Galindo, freshman Alexia Rubio and senior Yzzabella Lopez, Southwest freshman Delylah Santiago and senior Letty Beltran.