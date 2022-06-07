Calexico Needs Change … and Utility Box Art

CALEXICO — Calexico Needs Change is calling on all artists big and small to submit their work for a community project to bring a splash of color to the city’s utility boxes.

Initiated by Calexico Needs Change, a grassroots organization formed in 2020 and made up of community members who work to make the city a better place be it through art, outreach, or political action, has already been working on murals and community projects across Calexico, including a community fridge and several community libraries.

“One of the factors is to bring recreation to our community, to expose artists, provide kids opportunities to express themselves through art,” said Gilberto Manzanarez, the Calexico resident who is spearheading the utility box project.

No age is too young nor too old for the project and all artwork will be taken into consideration. An initial eight pieces will be selected to cover eight utility boxes, with more in the future. Once the call for submissions closes on June 20, Calexico Needs Change will form a committee made up of members of the group and city staff to make the final selections.

“We are excited to have people showcase themselves. Artists have just come out of nowhere, and it just feels good to offer them a place to showcase their talent and themselves,” said Manzanarez, who said Calexico Needs Changes was inspired by similar projects in cities like San Diego, and closer to home, the city of El Centro.

Like El Centro’s project, Manzanarez said the selected pieces will be scanned and turned into a weather-resistant vinyl wrap to be adhered to the utility boxes.

Calexico Needs Change is coordinating a utility box art program with the city of Calexico similar to the one in place by the city of El Centro. Some of the utility box art in El Centro is shown above. | COURTESY OF CITY OF EL CENTRO

The city of Calexico was very much in favor of the utility boxes project, Manzanarez said, and the project was approved in early May. Shortly after, the group put out a call for art but the response was slow from artists.

So Manzanarez and the Calexico Needs Change committee decided to put out the call for art once more to the wider public. So far it has created a buzz in the first 24 hours, with artist inquiries and submissions already coming in, he said. Even an artist from San Diego, a former Calexico resident, has expressed interest in submitting artwork.

Submissions can be made by single artists, from elementary school children to adults, or from groups of people working on one piece. There is no theme and the artist is given full freedom to design their piece. But Manzanarez asks that everyone keep in mind that this piece will be out in the public.

Currently, Calexico Needs Change is coordinating two large murals, one being worked on at the entrance to Highway 98 near William Moreno Junior High School by Sergio Hera and one in Kennedy Park by another artist associated with Hera. Manzanarez said there have been talks about painting the entire basketball court in the park as well. The group also hopes that once the park is full of color, it can move onto future projects into downtown Calexico.

All of this work has been unpaid work, Manzanarez said. However, Calexico Needs Change is working to get grants that can be used to pay artists who are painting the murals.

Meanwhile, Calexico Needs Change wants to get the utility-box project underway before the heat of the summer really starts to roll in; that’s why the artwork submission window is so small.

If the project is successful, the group will be approaching the Imperial Irrigation District about painting other IID-owned utility boxes. If approved, submissions that were not chosen for the first eight boxes will possibly be considered for those owned by IID.

Anyone interested in or wants to submit artwork for consideration is asked to send their questions and work to calexiconeedschange@gmail.com by June 20. Information can also be found on Calexico Needs Change’s Facebook page and Instagram.