ELECTION RESULTS: June 7 Primary

Check back for the latest results from the Tuesday, June 7 primary election. The following results were updated as of 10:20 p.m. and include 3,597 vote-by-mail ballots processed.
Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors, Division 1
Andrew Arevalo
368 votes
Alex Cardenas (incumbent)
438 votes
Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors, Division 3
Don C. Campbell
154 votes
Ramon Castro
159 votes
Gina Young Dockstader
227 votes
Maria Nava-Froelich
119 votes
Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors, Division 5
Karin Eugenio
329 votes
Norma Sierra Galindo
325 votes
Imperial County Board of Supervisors, District 1
Jesus Eduardo Escobar (incumbent)
311 votes
Joong S. Kim
145 votes
Briant Fabela Luna
100 votes
Imperial County Board of Supervisors, District 5
Raymond R. Castillo (incumbent)
251 votes
John Hawk
266 votes
Carlos Zaragoza
147 votes
Imperial County District Attorney
Jason Amavisca
476 votes
Edgard Garcia
906 votes
George Marquez
876 votes
Mario Vela
1,150 votes
Imperial County Sheriff-Coroner
Fred Miramontes
2,509 votes
Hilton West Smith
912 votes
Imperial County Assessor
Ricardo Avila
1,700 votes
Robert Menvielle (incumbent)
1,731 votes
Imperial County Clerk-Recorder
Jacob Nicholas Rodriguez
1,379 votes
Chuck Storey (incumbent)
2,023 votes
Superior Court of California, Imperial County-Seat 2
Jeffrey B. Jones (incumbent)
2,297 votes
Kevin T. Merizalde Kelly
1,124 votes
State Assembly Member District 36 (Imperial County results only)
Assembly member Eduardo Garcia (Democrat)
2,144 votes
Marlon G. Ware (Democrat)
274 votes
Ian M. Weeks (Republican)
1,061 votes
25th Congressional District (Imperial County results only)
U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz, M.D. (Democrat)
2,092 votes
Dr. Brian Tyson (Republican)
828 votes
James Francis Gibson (Republican)
163 votes
Brian E. Hawkins (Republican)
130 votes
Jonathan Reiss (Republican)
33 votes
Burt Thakur (Republican)
68 votes
Ceci Truman (Republican)
86 votes
Measure A
Imperial Unified School District’s $50 million bond intended to make improvements to district buildings and structures but also build a new pool complex.
YES
203 votes
NO
196 votes
Measure V
Imperial’s city council is asking its residents whether they want to change the city clerk to a hired position, rather than an elected one.
Appointed
199 votes
Elected
164 votes
Measure Y
El Centro Elementary School District’s $37.8 million bond is primarily meant to build a new school in the Victoria Ranch area to alleviate impacted schools and to modernize facilities throughout the district.
YES
542 votes
NO
324 votes