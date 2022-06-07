ELECTION RESULTS: June 7 Primary

Check back for the latest results from the Tuesday, June 7 primary election. The following results were updated as of 10:20 p.m. and include 3,597 vote-by-mail ballots processed.

Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors, Division 1

Andrew Arevalo

368 votes

Alex Cardenas (incumbent)

438 votes

Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors, Division 3

Don C. Campbell

154 votes

Ramon Castro

159 votes

Gina Young Dockstader

227 votes

Maria Nava-Froelich

119 votes

Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors, Division 5

Karin Eugenio

329 votes

Norma Sierra Galindo

325 votes

Imperial County Board of Supervisors, District 1

Jesus Eduardo Escobar (incumbent)

311 votes

Joong S. Kim

145 votes

Briant Fabela Luna

100 votes

Imperial County Board of Supervisors, District 5

Raymond R. Castillo (incumbent)

251 votes

John Hawk

266 votes

Carlos Zaragoza

147 votes

Imperial County District Attorney

Jason Amavisca

476 votes

Edgard Garcia

906 votes

George Marquez

876 votes

Mario Vela

1,150 votes

Imperial County Sheriff-Coroner

Fred Miramontes

2,509 votes

Hilton West Smith

912 votes

Imperial County Assessor

Ricardo Avila

1,700 votes

Robert Menvielle (incumbent)

1,731 votes

Imperial County Clerk-Recorder

Jacob Nicholas Rodriguez

1,379 votes

Chuck Storey (incumbent)

2,023 votes

Superior Court of California, Imperial County-Seat 2

Jeffrey B. Jones (incumbent)

2,297 votes

Kevin T. Merizalde Kelly

1,124 votes

State Assembly Member District 36 (Imperial County results only)

Assembly member Eduardo Garcia (Democrat)

2,144 votes

Marlon G. Ware (Democrat)

274 votes

Ian M. Weeks (Republican)

1,061 votes

25th Congressional District (Imperial County results only)

U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz, M.D. (Democrat)

2,092 votes

Dr. Brian Tyson (Republican)

828 votes

James Francis Gibson (Republican)

163 votes

Brian E. Hawkins (Republican)

130 votes

Jonathan Reiss (Republican)

33 votes

Burt Thakur (Republican)

68 votes

Ceci Truman (Republican)

86 votes

Imperial Unified School District’s $50 million bond intended to make improvements to district buildings and structures but also build a new pool complex.

YES

203 votes

NO

196 votes

Imperial’s city council is asking its residents whether they want to change the city clerk to a hired position, rather than an elected one.

Appointed

199 votes

Elected

164 votes

El Centro Elementary School District’s $37.8 million bond is primarily meant to build a new school in the Victoria Ranch area to alleviate impacted schools and to modernize facilities throughout the district.

YES

542 votes

NO

324 votes