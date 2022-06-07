Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: May 31-June 6

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from May 31 through June 6.

TUESDAY, MAY 31

4:44 a.m.: A subject in Salton City called deputies to report that he believed his friends were being held against their will at a residence in Ocotillo Wells by a subject known to own firearms.

9:29 a.m.: Deputies responded to the Student Health Center at Imperial Valley College for reports of a 71-year-old male subject with a head injury.

1:16 p.m.: Deputies were called to the scene of a traffic accident on Highway 111 at Evan Hewes Highway.

2:53 p.m.: Deputies were called to Imperial Valley College for reports of a female subject with chest pains.

7:54 p.m.: Deputies received reports of a large fight between several neighbors on Desert Shores Trail in Desert Shores.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1

8:56 a.m.: A burglary was reported at Kalin Farms on Kalin Road near Brawley.

12:50 p.m.: Deputies received reports of a black Honda Civic with fire coming from under the hood in the 300 block of East Aten Road near Imperial.

5:14 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a possible threat on the Imperial Valley College campus on Aten Road.

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

4:57 a.m.: Deputies received reports of a vehicle in a canal at Indian Rock Road in Winterhaven with a subject passed out in the passenger seat and the driver nowhere to be found.

12:57 p.m.: Deputies responded to a home on Pheasant Street in Heber for reports of a juvenile subject having a mental crisis, throwing items around the house and drinking ant poison.

5:04 p.m.: Deputies received reports of a rollover accident involving a semi truck on Nelson Pit Road at Highway 115 near Holtville.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

8:33 a.m.: Deputies responded to Heber Elementary School in Heber after receiving reports of a male subject hiding in the parking lot area.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

7:31 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of an industrial accident at the corner of Bowles Road and Brandt Road near Calipatria involving a 43-year-old female subject who fell into machinery and was having difficulty breathing.

12:02 a.m.: Deputies responded to Fifth Street and Heil Avenue in El Centro after a shooting left one subject dead and drew a large crowd of observers.

3:24 p.m.: A female subject called deputies to report that she had been punched in the face by one of the dancers at Temptations Gentlemen’s Club in Winterhaven.

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

10:51 a.m.: A brush fire was reported along Highway 111 at Ross Road south of El Centro.

MONDAY, JUNE 6

6:22 p.m.: A subject playing golf near Shank Road and Country Club Road in Brawley reported that somebody was shooting a high-powered rifle in the area and the bullets were ricocheting off the trees.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation

TUESDAY, MAY 31

10:56 p.m.: An attempted burglary was reported on Orange Avenue.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1

9:44 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a traffic collision at the corner of Maple Avenue and Ninth Street.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

7:21 p.m.: A palm tree fire was reported at the corner of Snyder Road and Norrish Road.