EL CENTRO — Solar developers in Imperial County have paid more than $14 million into the county’s agricultural benefit program since 2012, which is being used to finance a host of agriculture businesses and research programs in the area.

The county gave out more than $1.6 million in grants, most of which financed research and development projects at the University of California Cooperative Extension. The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office received $130,955, and the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corp. received $25,000 for the Hemp Expo, which it has since repaid.

The county also approved nearly $7.5 million in loans to several agricultural businesses including One World Beef, Doc’s Organics, California Ethanol + Power LLC and Imperial CBD Extraction.

Local students have benefited as well. Since 2015, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors has approved more than $400,000 in scholarships through the Agricultural Benefit Scholarship Program, which helps students in agriculture-related fields of study.

“The board understood that a public benefit program was deemed necessary to address concerns over the property tax exemptions that the solar projects received,” Administrative Analyst Rosa Lopez-Solis said to the county board on Tuesday, June 7.

“Since 2012, all utility-scale projects built in Imperial County have entered into a public trade agreement and have contributed to both the ag and the community benefit programs,” she continued.

The wider community has benefited as well. The county has collected more than $17 million in fees for the Community Benefit Program, which was used to finance loans to the Niland County Sanitation District as well as Pacificland International Development Inc., developer of the ambitious Imperial Center project near Heber, which defaulted on the loan.

Tuesday’s presentation was intended to update the board before it moves forward on future funding.

Addressing the board, Daniela Flores, an organizer with the Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition, said that it was the first time that she had seen a summary of how community benefit monies are spent. But how committees decide to spend the monies is vague, and the list of beneficiaries needs to be expanded to include farmworkers who are also impacted by solar development.

“I frankly think that there is a big health equity element that’s completely missing,” Flores said. “If this is a framework that is used, or that the supervisors use to operate the community benefits program, I’m highly alarmed, of the kind of programs and the lack of transparency that you will have when it comes to the lithium so I do encourage you all to reconsider.”

In January, the board was accused of making changes to Agricultural Benefit Scholarship Program without giving the public sufficient notice to weigh in. Two months later, District 1 Supervisor Jesus Eduardo Escobar, also board chair, voiced his concerns that a disproportionately lower amount of Calexico students receiving funds from the Scholarship Matching Program, which matches any scholarship a student receives for agriculture-related fields of study.

Elections Criticism

El Centro resident Pete Rodriguez criticized the Registrar of Voters over an error made in the ballots for part of a precinct located in the city of Brawley for the Imperial County District 5 supervisor race.

“I want corrective action that needs to be done,” Rodriguez said. “Have an outside committee come in and look at it … We should no longer be living like a Third World country. We should be the shining example of the state of California and not a laughingstock of the state of California.”

Fewer than 100 voters living in three small streets were affected, and new ballots were sent out immediately with letters in English and Spanish explaining what happened with instructions on where and how to vote, Registrar of Voters Linsey Dale said.