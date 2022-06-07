EL CENTRO — Sandra Kofford was supposed to go to school to learn to be a bilingual secretary. That was what her family told her principal after she completed high school.

“He said, ‘Oh no, she cannot be a secretary because she has horrible handwriting!” recalled Kofford. “He said promise me you’re going to go to college, and I did promise him, and I believe in keeping your word.”

Kofford would go on to earn both a master’s degree and doctorate, and on June 29, she will retire as the head of the Imperial County of Education’s Migrant Education Program, she has overseen the education and empowerment of the migrant students of the Imperial Valley for the past 16 years.

Dr. Kofford will be ending a career that has changed the lives of thousands of migrant students in Imperial County.

From her work at Central Union High School starting as a migrant Spanish teacher to assistant principal to her current position, Kofford has brought her own experience to help the county’s migrant students and their families.

Kofford grew up in Mexicali, the youngest of 11 children. Her mother stayed at home while her father worked in an American vegetable oil factory in the city. Growing up, she had always played at being a teacher, and an English education was important to her mother, so much so that she fought with her father over the matter.

To make that a reality, her parents enrolled her in Mission School in Calexico, where she earned the education her mother wanted for her up until 10th grade.

Her principal, Marvin Fahrenbach, insisted that she needed to finish high school and her parents agreed. Kofford completed her junior and senior years at Thunderbird Academy in Scottsdale, Arizona.

But Fahrenbach saw more than just high school in Kofford’s future when he visited her family home in Mexicali to talk to her parents, asking Kofford why she was not in college. He was told their plan for her to become a bilingual secretary, and he said no.

He insisted she needed to go to college, and with Fahrenbach’s encouragement, her parents pushed her to do so. Kofford planned to attend Universidad Autónoma de Baja California. However, those efforts were dampened by the requirements to get into college, academic requirements that Kofford did not have nor expected to need.

“I was so shocked by that, that a diploma is not the same if you don’t know the educational system in the United States,” Kofford said. “The people who are guiding you, they think they know what is best for you, especially if you don’t know English very well. They think, ‘oh, she just needs enough to learn English.’”

She was able to get the credits she needed to get into college and graduated with her Bachelor of Arts in Education from UABC, going on to get her master’s and doctorate from Redlands University and Walden University, respectively.

Yet Kofford’s own rough experience with the American education system and the higher education application process is what fueled her efforts to improve education for migrant students and their families.

Through her work in the Migrant Education Program, Kofford has shown families that there is more than just one pathway in education and that their students need to know those options. The difference between GATE and honors classes, vocational classes, she said the families need to know what is out there for their children before being steered down the path “that is easy.”

Kofford has seen families empowered with the knowledge to navigate the education system and successfully get their children into colleges and universities.

“I have seen my migrant parents, I’m very proud of them. Many of them understand the system so well; humbly, but they understand it. And some of them, their kids are going to college and they are doing so well,” she said, “and to see that, I feel so content that we are doing something right.

“Parents need to understand, especially if this is not their country of origin, and understanding what the education system is offering students.” Kofford said. “If you know the rules of the game, you’re gonna play much better.”

Sally Santana, former director of Migrant Services for Brawley Elementary School District, worked with Kofford often during Santana’s five-year tenure in the position and when she was principal at Miguel Hidalgo Elementary School.

Together they put together activities the students would not normally get to do, Santana said. The school even hosted the Migrant Education Program Regional Parent Conference two years in a row in 2016 and 2017.

Santana said Dr. Kofford always guided the district through the storms of getting funds for its migrant services, saying Kofford was knowledgeable in the guidelines and was always helpful and would always answer questions Santana and her team had when making their budget submissions.

She recalled how precise Kofford was, wanting to make sure everything was right so the students would get what was needed.

“Sometimes we just had to resubmit and resubmit until we got it right, she was very precise,” Santana said with chuckle. “She was just very caring, easy to work with. She appreciated our work and we could feel it.”

Legacy Programs for Kofford

Through the ICOE Migrant Program, Kofford has helped start several programs to facilitate that understanding for families, including the MESPR-Family Biliteracy Program, meetings that help both parents and students learn biliteracy. But the two programs she is particularly proud of are the Migrant Speech and Debate Competition and the University-Based Summer Institute, or UBSI.

In 2008, Kofford took students to a competition in Ventura County, where the speech and debate had already been a part of the schools in that area. She wanted to see how her children took to the competition. They were more than ready, waking up at 6 in the morning to study and prepare for their speeches on a Saturday morning. They didn’t win anything that year, but it gave Kofford the proof she needed to get Imperial County’s own Migrant Speech and Debate Competition started.

“These students were not totally academic. But when you see them you think, wow, this is a way to get them to engage in something academic,” she said. “It motivated them to be in that environment where they had to compete in speaking and debating, and they came back with that motivation.”

Since that first year, the students have increasingly brought home more and more trophies from the state competition each year. Four years ago, the students brought home 13 trophies, the most in the state.

Kofford believes the speech and debate competition gives students the confidence and tools they to communicate and succeed beyond the Valley, adding that she hopes one day this program can birth the next President of the United States.

UBSI is a program that gives high school students in the Imperial Valley a chance to experience a college environment they might not have normal access to. Taking place at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley in Calexico, the summer program gives students an opportunity to explore themselves and their culture in a collegiate environment.

When it was started in 2008, UBSI had 100 incoming sophomores attend a summer school that would prepare them for the California High School Exit Exam while also providing them a chance to explore themselves.

“I want students to get to know the campus that we have,” Kofford said. “I want them to experience it, I want them to feel it by coming here every day, I want them to see their neighbors and say, ‘Oh that’s my neighbor! If he can go to college, I can go to college!’”

Even during distance-learning in 2020, both programs had strong participation numbers, showing Kofford that the students wanted to continue to have these opportunities.

With her retirement, Kofford is hoping that the programs she has implemented are able to continue at the ICOE Migrant Education. She is confident they will, because others believe in the programs just like her.

She recently had the opportunity to see the fruits of her own labors when the Association of California School Administrators announced its teachers of the year for Imperial County on May 5. One of the five teachers chosen was Sarah Zambrano from Heber.

During an awards banquet, Zambrano credited the Migrant Speech and Debate Competition and Dr. Kofford for helping her grow as a person in her school years, during the award banquet, giving her the confidence to do what she did in the classroom and speak in front of people today.

“Imagine my emotion knowing that speech and debate is something that helped her, and she’s Teacher of the Year!” Kofford said.

Kofford even received special recognition from California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, congratulating her on all her years and achieving her passions “with ganas” in the migrant program.

All because Kofford’s childhood principal saw more for her than just being a secretary.

“I think he planted a good seed in me, and I kept my promise and he improved my life in many ways,” she said. “That’s what we have to do in education, we have to do our best because our students will improve their lives because of what we do for them.”