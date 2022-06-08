BREAKING: Military Aircraft Goes Down Near Glamis

GLAMIS — A military aircraft has crashed in the vicinity of Highway 78 and Coachella Canal Road in the northeast end of the county near the Glamis area, both Imperial County fire personnel and a Navy spokesperson confirmed.

Little other confirmed information was available as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.

The military craft is an MV-22B Osprey that had five personnel on board, and there are unconfirmed reports of causalities and it being a hazardous material — possibly radioactive material — situation. However, Naval Air Facility El Centro has confirmed that no “nuclear” material was on board despite some social media reports.

What appeared to be two military helicopters were circling the area about one to three miles south of Highway 78. A thin column of smoke was seen rising in that area around 2 p.m., but it was no longer visible.

California Office of Emergency Services, Brawley Fire Department and Imperial County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, in addition to county fire vehicles, could be seen in the area. Two ambulances were seen leaving the site as a reporter from this publication was arriving, but the vehicles were driving the speed limit with no lights and no sirens.

Media at the site was told that information on the crash would becoming from the military through the county’s public information officer. As of 2:35 p.m., the county had not made any official statements.

Imperial County Fire Chief Alfredo Estrada was en route to a staging area and did not have any confirmed information beyond the general location. Estrada was alerted to the downed aircraft by Naval Air Facility El Centro, he told the Calexico Chronicle.

Media and first responder vehicles can be seen gathered south of Highway 78 west of Gecko Road near the site of a military aircraft crash on Wednesday, June 8. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

NAF El Centro spokesperson Kristopher Haugh said he was in the process of posting a statement to the base’s Facebook page that would read: “NAFEC has just received reports of a downed aircraft in the vicinity of Coachella Canal Road and Highway 78. Installation Federal Fire and Imperial County Fire Department are responding. I do not have any additional details at this time. As facts become verified and available, information will be released on the base’s Facebook page.”

A tip to this publication stated that possibly four military members had perished and one was missing.

Radio traffic stated that the crash site was about a mile in from the reported location and that Marine Corps Air Station Yuma was en route. The downed MV-22B Osprey was with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing out of MCAS Yuma, NAF El Centro confirmed through its social media page.

Although it’s not known if related, MCAS Yuma posted to its Facebook page in the last 24 hours photos of an MV-22B Osprey training.

The Commander, Naval Air Forces Public Affairs office, confirmed to The War Zone around 2:55 p.m. that the aircraft that crashed in Southern California did belong to the U.S. Marine Corps, but no further details were reported.

Check back for updates as they become available.

Reportedly a V-22 Osprey has crashed in the vicinity of Highway 78 and Coachella Canal Road, according to sources. A photo of a general V-22 Osprey is shown. | ONLINE IMAGE

(Updated at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.)