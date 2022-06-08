CALEXICO — At first, the empty rows of seats at Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center in Calexico seemed an ominous portent for what was to become of the first Juneteenth/LGBTQ Pride Poetry Bash on Tuesday evening, June 7, but in the end, the event was saved.

“The city of Calexico along with the Recreation Department and the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center wants to welcome you,” said Eduardo Quintero, city cultural arts assistant. “Unfortunately, we didn’t have a whole lot of people sign up online, but the people that are here are ready to share their talents.”

The initial sign-ups turned out fruitless despite having been promoted heavily on social media. Along with Election Day, Quintero remarked that many graduations and end-of-the-year ceremonies were likely taking precedent.

Fortunately, Chicago transplant and poet, Alex of the World, arrived just in time to start the presentations.

Alex read several poems including one that says, “As my angel gets older, I hope she recalls what I’ve told her. An archive of discussions; nice, sorted folder.”

It was written for and dedicated to her 17-year-old daughter, Angelique Isabella, and titled “Feliz Cumpleanos Mija.”

The piece takes a retrospective look at the teachings she has imposed on her child and how they will serve her as she enters adulthood. Alex is a married queer poet who moved to the Imperial Valley from Chicago almost 10 years ago. In that time, Alex has written but never performed publicly.

A small but mighty crowd attends the first Juneteenth/LGBTQ Pride Poetry Bash at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center in Calexico on Tuesday evening, June 7. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“I’m putting myself out there because I think that is what Pride is about. You put yourself out there and come forth because if those that came before us hadn’t, we wouldn’t even be able to stand here together today,” she said. “So, I’m up here paying homage to those that came before me.”

Calexico stand-up comic, Jose Cital, performed as well, followed by El Centro open mic participant, Sky Ainsworth.

Cital is a longtime comedy enthusiast who hopes to work with the Cultural Arts Center to put on future comedy shows. The host “Keggercast,” a podcast to promote local artists, Cital also is currently the host of a weekly open mic at The Den at 455 State St. in El Centro on Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m.

The comic wants to give all artists the opportunity to perform, he said. “Everyone is welcome to perform at The Den; signups are first come, first serve,” he added. “We have poetry, singers, comedians and even a magician.”

Stand-up comic and Calexico Chronicle contributor, Clara Olivas, performs during the first Juneteenth/LGBTQ Pride Poetry Bash at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center in Calexico on Tuesday evening, June 7. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The evening ended with beaming gratitude from the arts center’s Quintero.

“I am a visual artist and I have always believed that art is a way of communicating. You communicate through the image or the words, and it’s because as humans we are always aiming to communicate,” he said. “One difference is that visual art can be experienced for a longer time as it is evaluated and reflected on by the spectator but spoken word, because a spoken word is immediate, its impact is felt in that moment, and I am very happy to have you here participating.

“It is admirable what you do. I am grateful to everyone for coming. In the end the event was saved by you,” Quintero added.

Contributing writer Clara Olivas, who is also a stand-up comic performing at The Den and other local venues, helped bring in the participants last-minute on Tuesday night.