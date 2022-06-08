Holtville Pool Reopens to Public on Friday, June 10

HOLTVILLE — The city of Holtville will stage a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand reopening of the Gene Layton Memorial Pool just in time for the 2022 summer swim season.

The ceremony will be at 9 a.m. Friday, June 10. The pool will officially be open at 10 a.m. that morning.

Utilizing funding from the 2018 State Parks Bond Per Capita Grant, a donation from the Imperial Irrigation District, local funding and donations from the community, the city pool was recently fully reconditioned after being closed for nearly two years due to necessary maintenance, according to a press release from City Manager Nick Wells.

Significant degradation to the pool had occurred in the 60-plus years since its construction. Various issues with corrosion had occurred, including problems with leakage to the pool structure and surrounding facilities, which had grown too significant to ignore, Wells wrote.

The reconstruction of the pool itself was completed by Exquisite Pools Custom Creations of El Centro under a $264,000 contract. The owner of Exquisite Pools, Alex Garrido, also provided multiple additions beyond the contract scope as a donation to the youths of Holtville, according to the press release.

The construction was completed just prior to the close of Holtville schools, giving local youths a needed summer recreation option, Wells stated.

Further upgrades to the bathrooms and amenities are expected after the summer use rush.