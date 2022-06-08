Imperial Valley Celebrates Pride Month

EL CENTRO — Fifty-three years after the Stonewall Riots that sparked a movement among this country’s LGBT community, the Imperial Valley’s counterparts and allies continue the tradition of social justice and awareness that Pride Month has come to represent.

Six days of rioting in New York City’s Greenwich Village that started on June 28, 1969 became a galvanizing event for LGBT political activism, leading to the establishment of many LGBT rights organizations, including the Gay Liberation Front, Human Rights Campaign, Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, and Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, to name a few.

“It was the beginning of very brave, brave people putting themselves on the line so that this generation of people from the LGBTQ community can have a ton of identities,” said Rosa Diaz, founder and chief executive officer of the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, during an interview on Tuesday, June 7. “We went a long way, but we owe it to those who struggled to get us where we are today.”

Diaz can be counted among those brave people, founding the Valley’s first and only resource center in 2015, with services focused on the LGBTQ+ community, but it — and those who support its efforts — has grown into much more.

Rosa Diaz, founder and chief executive officer of the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, founded the organization in 2015, identifying a need for a supportive environment for Imperial County’s LGBTQ+ community. | CALEXICO CHRONICLE FILE PHOTO

She initially founded the center after she was shunned from her community and church when she came out as a lesbian, and has since developed services that include support groups for family and guardians of LGBT youths and adults, a 12-step recovery group, a transgender support group, domestic violence/anger management programs, and a youth support group.

Yet even with these services in place, the Imperial Valley’s LGBTQ+ community is still facing overwhelming challenges, most notably homelessness, said Raul Ureña, a Calexico City Council member and the Imperial Valley’s first openly gender-fluid or gender non-binary elected official.

Homelessness is a chronic problem in the Imperial Valley, and the LGBTQ+ community is no exception, Ureña said during an interview on Monday, June 6, explaining that for many LGBTQ+ youths, they find themselves on the streets after coming out to family.

“Once they are homeless, that is nowhere to go … all of the homeless shelters in the Imperial Valley are either gender-based or a religious organization, which means someone who is transgender can’t go there,” Ureña said.

Carrying on the tradition of speaking out against injustice, Ureña helped draft a $20 million Family Homelessness Challenge Grant through the California Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency on behalf of the city of Calexico, and in partnership with the county of Imperial, to address this issue.

Ureña’s plan would begin with studying exactly what demographics make up our homeless population in Imperial County.

Once those demographics are established, he said the city of Calexico and the county will be able to apply for funding for targeted programs for vulnerable communities, like the LGBTQ+ community, he added.

“That would be a fundamental cornerstone for what we’re trying to do for the gay population here in Imperial County,” Ureña said. “We need to do things substantively and not just have rainbow flags and colors and parades.”

Calexico City Council member Raul Ureña is Imperial County’s first openly gender-fluid or gender non-binary elected official. He counts homelessness as a serious issue within the LGBTQ+ community, often occurring after people come out to their families. Ureña is shown at a past Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting. | MARCIE LANDEROS FILE PHOTO

International Pride in Mexicali

The idea of Pride is not limited to the United States but is celebrated around the world as members of the LGBTQ+ gain visibility and acceptance, including in Calexico’s sister city, Mexicali.

On Saturday, June 11, Mexicali will host its 14th annual Marcha Del Orgullo Mexicali, which serves as Mexicali’s pride parade, and will be the closest pride parade to Imperial County in the month of June.

To strengthen the bond between the transborder communities, the city of Mexicali invited representatives from both the city of Calexico and Imperial County to participate.

Ureña was able to confirm that he and Calexico Mayor Javier Moreno will be attending, and Imperial County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa was able to confirm that Deputy County Executive Officer Esperanza Colio Warren, also Calexico’s prospective next city manager, would be attending on behalf of the county.

“The city of Calexico, with their sister city Mexicali, at their Pride parade, being officially recognized and making it a binational event for the first time, that in itself is a tipping point,” Ureña said. “It is a sign of great progress.”

Pride-related Events in Imperial Valley

For Imperial County residents who want to participate in Pride but do not want to cross the border, they need only be patient and wait for October, which has been traditionally established as the local Pride Month due to the extreme temperatures of summer.

Still, there are a few events scheduled this month in the area that support the LGBTQ+ community.

On Tuesday night, the Calexico Recreation Department hosted a combined Pride Month and Juneteenth event/“Poetry Bash” at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center.

On Thursday, June 9, Calexico Rec Department will host a talk and Q&A with IV LGBT center’s Diaz. Other guest speakers will be present. This event is free and all are welcomed and encouraged to join. The event starts at 11 a.m. Masks are required. The event will also be webcast via Facebook Live on the Rec Department’s page.

On Saturday, the IV LGBT Resource Center Center will host a Queer Prom from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Best Step Forward gym, 260 E. Main St., El Centro. Cost is a $20 donation, and all ages are invited.

“There are many pride events that happen outside of the month of June. San Diego celebrates Pride in July. I believe the last pride of the year is Las Vegas, and that is towards the end of the year, in November, I think,” Diaz said.