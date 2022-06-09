Marines Release IDs of 5 Killed in Osprey ‘Mishap’

Killed in the military bombing range on Wednesday, June 8, when their tiltrotor MV-22B Osprey were Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson (from left), 21, of Winnebago, Illinois; Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire; Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming; Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California; and Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico. | COURTESY OF THE U.S. MARINE CORPS

GLAMIS — The identities of the five U.S. Marines killed in what the military called a “tragic mishap” south of Highway 78 near Glamis were released on Friday night, June 10 by the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based out of Camp Pendleton in Oceanside.

Killed in the military bombing range on Wednesday, June 8, when their tiltrotor MV-22B Osprey were: Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, a tiltrotor crew chief; Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire, an MV-22B pilot; Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming, a tiltrotor crew chief; Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California, an MV-22B pilot; and Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico, a tiltrotor crew chief.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family,” said Lt. Col. John C. Miller, commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 (VMM-364), in a press release. “This is an extremely difficult time for VMM-364 and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families.

“Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen Marines and we respectfully request privacy for their families as they navigate this difficult time,” Miller continued. “We appreciate all the prayers and support from the strong extended Purple Fox family and want them to know that more information will be forthcoming on how to help.”

The identifications come as the military has seen two aircraft crash during training flights in two days. Just over 24 hours after the Osprey went down, an MH-60S Knighthawk (Seahawk) helicopter crashed in the open desert near Palo Verde on Thursday evening, June 9. All four aircrew members survived.

The MV-22B Osprey and its crew were assigned to VMM-364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Two of the IDs had been released by families through social media accounts on Thursday, and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon had ordered flags to be flown at half-staff for Cpl. Rasmuson, according to media report.

Pilot Capt. Sax was a winner of the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and a Letter of Appreciation, and he served as a Marine for five years and eight months, according to information provided by VMM-364.

Pilot Capt. Losapio was a winner of the Air Medal with Strike/Flight numeral 2, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. He served as a Marine for eight years and nine months.

Crew chief Cpl. Carlson was a winner of the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. He served as a Marine for three years.

Crew chief Cpl. Rasmuson was a winner of the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. He served as a Marine for three years and two months.

Crew chief Lance Cpl. Strickland was winner of the National Defense Service Medal and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. He served as a Marine for one year and seven months.

“We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap,” said Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of 3rd MAW, in a written statement released Thursday morning. “Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy.”

An MV-22B Osprey with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron 1 (VMX-1) transports ordnance during an Expeditionary Advanced Base Operation (EABO) exercise to Old Highway 101 near Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton on May 25, 2022. An MV-22B Osprey like the one shown, based out Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego by way of Camp Pendleton, crashed near Glamis on a training mission on Wednesday, June 8, killing five Marines. | PHOTO BY U.S. MARINE CORPS LANCE CPL. JADE VENEGAS

The aircraft reportedly crashed about 12:25 p.m. in the bombing range located west of the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area. Equipment recovery efforts and an investigation are underway, 3rd MAW 1st Lt. Duane Kampa stated in a press release on June 9.

Initial reports that the crashed aircraft had possibly been carrying radioactive material proved unfounded.

The MV-22B Osprey is a tilt-rotor aircraft that can take off and land similarly to a helicopter but travels like a turboprop aircraft. The aircraft’s development has reportedly been hampered by deadly crashes, including a mishap that killed 19 Marines in April 2000.

To date, Osprey crashes have caused 46 deaths, the Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday. Variations of the aircraft are operated by the Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force.

Prior to Wednesday’s fatal incident, a Marine Corps Osprey crashed killing four Marines who were participating in a NATO exercise on March 18 near a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle, the Marine Corps Times reported.

“While military service is inherently dangerous, the loss of life is always difficult,” the 3rd MAW press release stated on Thursday. “3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is committed to providing support to the families, friends, and fellow service members of the fallen Marines.”

JULIO MORALES VIDEO

On Wednesday afternoon, numerous local first responders mobilized near the site, where California Office of Emergency Services, Brawley Fire Department and Imperial County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, in addition to county fire vehicles, could be seen in the area.

A one point, two military helicopters were circling the area about one to three miles south of Highway 78, a thin column of smoke seen rising over the area.

Imperial County Fire Chief Alfredo Estrada told the Calexico Chronicle shortly after reports of the crash came in that local first responders were alerted to the accident by Naval Air Facility El Centro, which posted the first official confirmation of the accident to its Facebook page.

“NAFEC has just received reports of a downed aircraft in the vicinity of Coachella Canal Road and Highway 78. Installation Federal Fire and Imperial County Fire Department are responding. I do not have any additional details at this time. As facts become verified and available, information will be released on the base’s Facebook page,” NAFEC spokesperson Kristopher Haugh told the Chronicle just prior to his posting to social media.

A military aircraft went down in the vicinity of Highway 78 and Coachella Canal Road in the northeast end of the county near the Glamis area. | GOOGLE MAPS IMAGE