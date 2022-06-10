Calexico’s Aurora High School Graduates 57

CALEXICO — Rodney Auditorium was filled with proud family members and friends of the nearly 80 students recognized during commencement exercises for both Aurora High School and Robert F. Morales Adult Education Center on Thursday, June 9.

The graduates waited in the wings as “Pomp and Circumstance” played, walking the aisles of the auditorium to the applause and cheers from the audience as they made their way to the theater’s pit area to be seated before accepting their high school diplomas.

Principal John Moreno hosted the graduation ceremony, introducing the Calexico Unified School District board trustees present and staff of Aurora High. Moreno recalled the beginning of the school year and the challenges of seeing the students and staff adapt to a new reality from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aurora High School Principal John Moreno, who hosted the graduation ceremonies on Thursday, June 9 in Rodney Auditorium in Calexico, said, “This has been a tough year, with COVID, with the loss of life.” | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“This has been a tough year, with COVID, with the loss of life. But still, we have 57 graduates from Aurora High School and 20 graduates from Robert Morales (Adult Education Center) who still put the pedal to the metal, and they finished, and they are here graduating, and that is what we are here to celebrate tonight,” Moreno said.

Graduates Manuel Amial Martinez and Sandra Carbajal were each presented with the Calexico Educational Foundation John Moreno Scholarship for outstanding achievement in scholastics by Calexico Unified School District administrator Hortencia Armendariz, who is director of the Family Resource Center.

On behalf of the Association of California School Administrators, a $500 scholarship was also presented to Carbajal. She was hailed by Armendariz as a successful person who showed diligence and determination with the After School Unlimited Program at AHS. The program is geared toward student wellness.

“This student attended workshops on social emotional learning, job readiness and volunteered at our local schools,” Armendariz said.

Aurora High School valedictorian Manuel Amial Martinez turns his tassel to the side to signify his graduation on Thursday, June 9 in Rodney Auditorium on Calexico. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Principal Moreno awarded Ezequiel Arroyo Jr., Ana P. Rebellin Lopez, Edgar Manuel L. Rodriguez and Barbara Barajas Espinoza with the Outstanding Eagle Award for students who showed extra service to the school.

Arroyo Jr. took it upon themselves to be the school photographer in his extra time and created a montage set to music used at the beginning of the graduation ceremony.

These same students were honored for their attendance record at school. Arroyo, Rodriguez and Rebellin Lopez each had a 95 percent attendance rate and Barajas Espinoza exceeded all Aurora students’ attendance records with a 97 percent attendance throughout the school year.

Many of graduates overcame many travails to get to their graduation, and they showed their appreciation for the help they had been provided.

“I feel incredibly happy because honestly, I didn’t know if I was going to be able to succeed, but I am incredibly appreciative to the teachers and the counselors for all their support,” 17-year-old Aurora salutatorian Chelsea Uribe said in Spanish. “Their guidance made me feel supported and reassured that I could succeed in this school. For me, it made all the difference to be in a school that gave me so much attention and support to be able to complete my goals.”

As Aurora High School students accept their diplomas during their graduation ceremonies in Rodney Auditorium on Thursday, June 9, they shake hands with members of the Calexico Unified School District board members. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Valedictorian Amial Martinez, 17, echoed Uribe:

“I hope (the Aurora Class of 2022) know that we are a clear example that second chances really do make a difference, because I think AHS is all about second chances and I came in to AHS, like many of them, feeling like we were not able to succeed, but now look at us all, we reached the goal with the support from everyone at Aurora High School,” Martinez said.

The ceremony included a musical interlude put together by Aurora High teacher Arturo Medina, who was accompanied by a band to perform renditions of “Fly Me to the Moon” by Frank Sinatra, “Just the Two of Us” by Grover Washington Jr. and “Come and Get Your Love” by Redbone.

As the Class of 2022 went ahead with the tassel ceremony in which they were moved from right to left, cheers filled the auditorium and the graduates trickled out of Rodney Auditorium into the warm evening.

“Coming into this school, I didn’t know what to expect … I know that with COVID, we had to keep the classes small, but that was the best part because we got to build a relationship with each other and the school staff, which made it all feel like one big family,” senior Sonia G. Jasmin said her farewell speech to the graduating class. “Thanks to Aurora High School, we are able to move forward and know that everything is possible.”