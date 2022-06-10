PALO VERDE — A second military aircraft in two days went down over Imperial County airspace, with all four members of an MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter crew surviving the crash in the Palo Verde area on Thursday evening, June 9.

Just a day before, around midday Wednesday, June 8, five U.S. Marines were killed when their MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor craft crashed in a military bombing range south of Highway 78 near Glamis. Two of the five Marines had been identified as of Friday afternoon, June 10.

Thursday’s helicopter crash, in which one of the four aircrew members sustained “non-life-threatening” injuries, was reported about 5 p.m. Wednesday and was confirmed by a Facebook posting from Naval Air Facility El Centro.

An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, like the one that crash near Palo Verde on Thursday evening, June 9, is shown. All four aircrew members survived with only one sustaining “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to the military. | PHOTO COURTESY OF NAVAL TECHNOLOGY

All four were transported to Desert Regional Medical Center is Palm Springs and have since been released, stated Ensign Bryan N. Blair, a spokesperson for the San Diego-based Naval Air Forces command, in a Friday afternoon email.

The crew was conducting a routine training flight out of NAF El Centro, and the helicopter was assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, based at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, according to a press release from Cmdr. Zachary Harrell, another Naval Air Forces command spokesperson.

Harrell told a regional media outlet that the Knighthawk, also referred to as a Seahawk, did crash and it was not simply a hard landing.

Blair stated Imperial County law enforcement provided security at the scene and the crash is under investigation by the Navy.

This comes after the Osprey, assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego and part of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39 based at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, went down around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Those killed in the exercise had yet to officially be identified by the Marine Corps as of Friday afternoon, but the friends and family of 21-year-old Nathan Carlson of Machesney Park, Illinois, confirmed he was one of the deceased through social media posts on Thursday.

On Friday, Seth Rasmuson of Buffalo, Wyoming, was identified by his family on Twitter, and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon had ordered flags to be flown at half-staff.

