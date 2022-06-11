Bulldogs Unleashed to Fail, Dream, Succeed

CALEXICO — The burning desert sun that greeted the hundreds who gathered for Calexico High School’s 109th commencement served as more than mere backdrop on Friday, June 10.

It was, as graduating senior and Harvard-bound freshman Ivanna Garibay reverentially put it, symbolic of the “inner fire” that sustained her and her fellow Bulldogs as they dealt these past years with the normal rigors of high school and a global pandemic.

“We find ways to grow in the adversity that we face and we still rejuvenate power with the rays of the sun that hug our city,” Garibay said in her speech to her peers during the graduation ceremony.

Calexico High School’s Class of 2022 begin the walkout to their seats at the start of their graduation ceremony on Ward Field on Friday night, June 10. | ANDREW YEPEZ PHOTO

And though her words came as the sun literally and figuratively set on the campus’ Class of 2022, she expressed confidence her graduating classmates would face their futures no less prepared for any challenge they may encounter.

“We rise with the ascending sun that awaits us by the border reminding us of our inner fire that does not burn out.”

All told, 611 Bulldogs walked across the stage temporarily set up on Ward Field to receive their high school diplomas on Friday as part of a commencement that was full of speeches, music and, at one point, silence memorializing the deaths of three classmates, Eva Morales, Francisco Ubence and Esteban Veliz.

Much like she was there to welcome her young wards upon their arrival on campus, Principal Gabrielle Williams-Ballesteros was there to bid them farewell and, true to form, impart some final guidance.

“Never be afraid to dream and don’t be afraid to fail and to fail many, many times,” Williams-Ballesteros said during her remarks to the Class of 2022. “It is impossible to go through life without failing but it is also impossible to go through life without dreaming.”

The principal’s admonishment appears to have been something of a foregone conclusion for graduating senior Brandy Luna. After having failed the 11th grade, Brandy was nonetheless able to right herself and obtain her diploma on Friday.

She said she is now looking forward to continuing her education, either locally or at Pima Community College in Tucson Arizona, and study sociology in the hopes of becoming a social worker.

The 611-member Class of 2022 of Calexico High School stands for the singing of the National Anthem near the start of their graduation ceremony on Ward Field on Friday night, June 10. | ANDREW YEPEZ PHOTO

“I like to help people and it’s something I know that I can do,” Brandy said prior to the start of the graduation ceremony.

The accomplishments of Calexico High’s Class of 2022 are all the more remarkable for having taken place amid a pandemic that forced students into an unfamiliar environment and required additional sacrifices, said English teacher, softball coach and senior class adviser Jennifer Lopez.

Despite those challenges, the graduating class counted within its ranks accomplished athletes, talented musicians, budding entrepreneurs and future professionals and tradespeople. Nor should one forget, Lopez said, the dozens accepted into prestigious colleges and universities, as well.

Even so, Lopez said that she expected the departing Bulldogs to pursue more than just success in the professional world, but for them to live a life of integrity.

“You will always be remembered more by how you treat others than what you accomplished,” she said during her speech.

Friday’s ceremony got underway with the presentation of colors by members of the campus’ Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps. Graduating senior Gabriela Martin Del Campo also lent her voice and talent during the festive event to sing “The Star Spangled Banner” and, later, a rendition of Miley Cyrus’ “The Climb.”

A Calexico High School senior shows off his mortarboard design during the walkout to his at the start of their graduation ceremony on Ward Field on Friday night, June 10. | ANDREW YEPEZ PHOTO

Newly hired district Superintendent Arturo Jimenez, who takes the helm next month, was on hand for the graduation ceremony, too.

In Spanish, he thanked the graduating seniors’ parents for the support and sacrifices that made their kids’ graduations a possibility.

And regardless of what path may lie ahead for the departing seniors, Jimenez reminded them that their success is dependent on having a positive mindset.

“No matter what your next step will be, believe in yourself,” Jimenez said. “Always remember: Si se puede.”

In her farewell speech to her classmates, class president Arlen Fonseca acknowledged the hardships that the Class of 2022 collectively endured, and which went beyond the traditional academic challenges and teen angst.

Yet, her classmates’ responses to those extraordinary circumstances only served to deepen her faith in their abilities and anticipate promising futures for all.

Sure enough, Fonseca said, the future will bring its share of doubt and fear, but as “champion Bulldogs,” the Class of 2022 knows best how to rise to the occasion.

“There’s always an opportunity to grow as a person,” Fonseca said. “It is your job to continue to find your moment.”