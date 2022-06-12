Hiker Seeks Limits on Shooting on Public Lands

OCOTILLO — Over the past four decades, San Diego resident Nick Ervin has kept a watchful eye on much of the sprawling desert in western Imperial County.

An avid hiker who has frequented the area for decades, Ervin was also a strong advocate for the passage of the California Desert Protection Act of 1994, which created federally protected wilderness near Ocotillo.

During that time, he has also observed how the focus of many conservationists has shifted from concerns about mining and grazing on desert lands to the apparent impacts of climate change.

Yet his own treks in the region’s Coyote Mountains have Ervin convinced that haphazard recreational target shooting and unchecked off-highway vehicle usage pose just as much of a threat to the desert’s landscapes, as well as public safety.

Items that have been used as shooting target practice in the Coyote Mountains Wilderness are shown in this undated photo. | PHOTO COURTESY OF NICK ERVIN

Ervin’s concerns have troubled him enough that he has complained on multiple occasions about the activities to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management El Centro Field Office, which administers the public lands in question.

And though the federal agency has stated it has been regularly performing its enforcement and maintenance duties in the federally protected areas, Ervin said he would like to see more done to ensure that OHV activity and recreational shooting doesn’t negatively impact the landscape or hikers’ experiences.

Specifically, he is calling for recreational target shooting to be prohibited in certain areas of the Coyote Mountains Wilderness that are popular with general users to help ensure their safety.

“I don’t see this as shutting down a community of people and cutting off a place to recreate,” Ervin said in a recent phone interview. “I’m just trying to limit the damage and make it safe for hikers.”

Recreational target shooting is permitted on most land managed by the BLM, so long as one follows federal, state, and local laws and does not possess illegal guns, ammunition and magazines.

Ervin’s two areas of concern include the Domelands and Fossil Canyon, both located in the Coyote Mountains and accessible to hikers, recreational shooters and to a lesser extent, OHV users.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ervin said he had been visiting the local desert quite often during cooler weather. It was over the course of those months that he said he observed evidence of OHV incursions into protected wilderness and an accumulation of the discarded trash that gun enthusiasts’ have used as target practice.

“There’s a tremendous amount of shooting going on there, on the weekends in particular,” Ervin said. “The people leave unbelievable amounts of targets and household and camping trash.”

Bullet shell casings that have been left discarded in the Coyote Mountains Wilderness are shown in this undated photo. | PHOTO COURTESY OF NICK ERVIN

To help alleviate the problem, Ervin suggested in an April 22 email to various local and regional BLM officials that they initiate a public process to amend land use and routes of travel in the Coyote Mountains.

In particular, Ervin told the BLM that he would like to see recreational shooting banned along routes of travel that are closest to the trailheads of Fossil Canyon and the Domelands sites. Increased law enforcement presence could also be deployed to dampen any potential illegal shooting or OHV usage, he further proposed.

“If deemed appropriate, BLM will consider prohibiting shooting on an emergency basis due to the immediate danger to the general user public,” Ervin wrote.

Though the BLM has not made explicit its plans in regards to Ervin’s suggestions, it did advise him that is was in the process of fixing a metal barrier that was vandalized years ago and which has allowed OHV users to enter the protected area of Fossil Canyon.

“That positive step is going to prevent massive incursions into Fossil Canyon,” Ervin said.

Aptly named, Fossil Canyon is replete with fossilized shells and coral that reportedly date back tens of millions of years.

Currently, the BLM El Centro Field Office is in the process of undertaking an environmental and archeological review to upgrade several vehicle barriers at the Jacumba and Coyote Mountain Wilderness areas.

A metal pipe barricade that prevented off-road vehicles from entering Fossil Canyon was vandalized years ago and is scheduled to be fixed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. | PHOTO COURTESY OF NICK ERVIN

“Once these reviews are completed, the new vehicle barricades will be installed to increase wilderness protection,” said BLM public affairs specialist Kate Miyamoto in an email.

She further acknowledged that the local field office has received a few complaints of accumulating trash at Fossil Canyon and the Domelands and “trigger trash” (litter left by shooters) from recreational shooting near the Coyote Mountain Wilderness.

The agency has partnered with OHV and shooting organizations to conduct volunteer clean-up events at multiple locations, Miyamoto said. It also emphasizes education to gain compliance and has enlisted local businesses to distribute maps with rules and regulations for public lands.

Its “Leave No Trace” principles asks that visitors plan and prepare before visiting BLM lands, respect others while recreating, and pack out any trash since garbage pick-up may be limited in areas.

“Visitors are asked to respect public lands by leaving the area better than they found it, and carry a trash bag and pick up litter left by others,” Miyamoto stated.

Littering and illegal dumping are infractions/misdemeanors under state and federal laws that can result in monetary fines or imprisonment in county jail.

The 18,630 acres that comprise the Coyote Mountains Wilderness is among the 15 million acres of public land that the BLM manages in California for multiple use, including conservation, renewable energy development, and recreational activities like target shooting, OHV use, camping and hiking.

BLM law enforcement officers proactively patrol all BLM-managed lands that encompass the field office in Imperial County and eastern San Diego County, including the areas in question in the Coyote Mountains Wilderness.

In 2021, the El Centro Field Office hired an additional seasonal park ranger to increase patrols in the area, educate visitors about responsible recreation, maintain signs, and pick up trash, Miyamoto stated.

San Diego resident Nick Ervin has been hiking in the Coyote Mountains Wilderness for years and has seen an increase in trash left behind by recreational target shooters in recent months. | PHOTO COURTESY OF NICK ERVIN

Target shooting is prohibited in developed recreation sites, such as dedicated campgrounds, and other areas where posted.

“Shooters are responsible for knowing applicable laws and using firearms and other recreational shooting weapons in a safe manner,” Miyamoto said.

Based on his observations while hiking, Ervin said that it appears that much of the troubling shooting behavior and unchecked OHV usage isn’t being done by wholly distinct groups.

“A lot of those people are one and the same,” he said.

Chris Salgado, rangemaster for the Imperial Valley Rifle and Pistol Association, said the shooting range that the association operates on land it leases from the BLM northwest of Seeley typically attracts local clientele that prefer the structure and order of its outdoor range to the nearby public lands where recreational target shooting is also permitted.

Also, based on his understanding, a lot of the shooting that is taking place on BLM-administered lands in the western county can be attributed to people from outside the Valley who are also visiting the area to recreate in off-road vehicles, Salgado said.

Nor is it uncommon to hear stories about people in those public lands engaging in shooting practices that others may find problematic or unsafe and leaving trash behind.

“It does happen,” Salgado said in a phone interview. “Some people are considerate, and some people are not.”