IVC’s 60th Ceremony Brings Sense of Normalcy

IMPERIAL — Some 660 graduates of Imperial Valley College walked across the stage to accept their diplomas over the weekend, capping off a college experience that had not been the norm for any of them.

For the members of high school classes of 2020, they lost all the pomp and circumstance of a traditional senior year, seeing their own commencements abbreviated into drive-thru/video versions.

It was a joyous Saturday, June 11 for the graduates of Imperial Valley College as they took part in the 60th commencement ceremonies. One graduate is embraced after the ceremony. | ANDREW YEPEZ PHOTO

Francisco Ruiz Marron of Calexico was one of these students, a high school senior when the pandemic began, his graduation from IVC on Saturday, June 11 felt like it was a long time coming and a chance to properly celebrate with friends and family.

“I feel very blessed and happy to be a part of this,” said Marron, a first-generation college graduate in his family and a future San Diego State University-Imperial Valley student. “As a student we strive for graduation, and once you go through part of the ceremony, that completes the cycle and brings it all together.”

Marron feels like all of his hard work and the long nights studying made all of the new COVID realities and stresses foisted on the students worthwhile, and he said he was excited to be able to walk and bring the last few years to closure.

Due to the size of IVC’s graduating class, the commencement ceremony — the 60th for the college — was held in two parts on Saturday.

Another Calexico graduate, Annette Arreola, echoed the same thought, but she was happy to have at least been able to have a not-so traditional college experience.

“To be able to hear that you’re going to get to graduate, cap and gown and all, I got so emotional,” said Arreola, who will be transferring to either SDSU or California State University San Marcos to pursue a teaching degree. “I was excited, even though it wasn’t the usual college experience either; it’s been good.”

Britney Vargas of Heber was with Arreola and was all smiles, excited to walk but ready to continue her career path at IVC in the Police Academy in July.

A soon-to-be Imperial Valley College graduate flashes the peace sign during commencement exercises inside the DePaoli Sports Complex on Saturday, June 11. | ANDREW YEPEZ PHOTO

“The transfer from in person to online was a drastic change for me,” Vargas said. “I’ve been working hard and years here have paid off.”

Luis Adrian Lizondo of El Centro started attending right when the transition to distance happened. He recalled watching last year’s drive-thru graduation on livestream and feeling, “this sucks,” and worried that would be his graduation as well.

“It’s a relief, it’s good to see that we are all here,” Lizondo said. “But we’re all here, we all worked hard, some of us stayed here an extra year, like myself, and we’re graduating perfectly fine like we should be.”

Imperial Valley College’s Efrain Silva reads the name of a graduate ready to pick up her diploma on Saturday, June 11 inside the DePaoli Sports Complex. | ANDREW YEPEZ PHOTO

Oscar Valles of Calexico felt confident as he made his walk after completing five years at IVC. He already has a couple graphic design jobs lined up with a construction company and Three Greens Collective cannabis dispensary, so he is ready to get his life ready.

“It feels like a relief; I don’t have to worry about things anymore,” Valles said. “It’s not in the back of my head anymore, and I can focus on the stuff in my life now.”

IVC President and Superintendent Dr. Lennor Johnson congratulated the students on their achievement, highlighting all the long hours, challenging classes and professors, and all the blood, sweat, tears that have been put into their studies and maybe even doubts. He applauded their resilience, perseverance, and their ability to overcome the odds that were stacked against them.

“I’m sure you’ve felt this way at some point, you’ve had your share of people doubting you, and you probably doubted yourself,” Johnson said in his address to the students, “but you did not give up and that’s why you are here today.”