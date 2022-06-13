BRAWLEY — Blue and gold filled every corner of Warne Field as Brawley Union High School’s Class of 2022 made its way across the stage and 383 graduates made their way into the future.

Helios Garza said the year went so fast it was a blur, his mortarboard even showing off how fast high school felt for him with a Sonic the Hedgehog picture on it.

Anissa Ramirez shakes the hand of her counselor, Ruben Felix, after getting her diploma at Warne Field on Thursday night, June 9. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“I feel awesome, I feel like my hard work actually paid off,” said Garza, who graduated with his classmates during ceremonies on Thursday, June 9. “It feels amazing that I can share this experience with others, share memories, moments, the good ones and the bad ones.”

Like many high schools this year, Brawley had no top 20 and used the Latin honors system for its students. In a first for Brawley, the top spot of the class was shared between three graduates, Ryan Dickerson, Kameron Rodriguez, and David Parra. All three students had equal grade-point averages of 4.5 and graduated summa cum laude.

Ryan Dickerson was happy to be sharing her spot, saying the three graduates have been classmates for so long and have known each other most of their lives. The 18-year-old said she couldn’t think of a better pair to graduate with, though the feeling is bittersweet.

“It’s really nice that the three of us got to be top of the class,” said Dickerson, who will be attending University of California, Los Angeles. “It’s honestly so full circle, we’ve been in classes for so long together and we are always talking about memories, especially now that we are about to graduate.”

Rodriguez said the top of the class has been something she’s strived for since the beginning of high school. A workload of Advanced Placement classes made her last year tough, but she was proud to have pushed through and made it on top.

Seventeen-year-old Elisa Perez flashes a quick peace sign for the camera as she lines up to receive her diploma during commencement ceremonies at Warne Field on Thursday night, June 9. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“It’s bittersweet. I’m excited to go on to college, but I’ll be sad to see the friends and family I leave behind,” said Rodriguez, who plans to attend the University of Point Loma Nazarene for a nursing degree. “I’m excited to graduate with everyone and see where they all end up.”

Eighteen-year-old David Parra said the years have been difficult, especially going through the pandemic and distance learning. But having friends with him during this helped him get through. Now, he is ready to get onto the University of California, San Diego for a computer engineering major.

Some 383 Brawley Union High School students went through commencement ceremonies at Warne Field on Thursday night, June 9. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“I’m proud of myself, I’m glad to see my friends even though this might be the last time I see them,” Parra said. “But it’s finally over, I’m finally moving on from high school.”

Ana Trejo was feeling overwhelmed after the graduation, excited that she had graduated but a bit sad that she was leaving behind a lot of junior friends. She has plans to go to Imperial Valley College for an art major.

“It’s so overwhelming right now but exciting,” Trejo said. “Seeing everyone show up for the graduation is a nice feeling right now.”

“Now that I’m graduated, it’s kind of relieving but at the time I’m scared, nervous, and excited,” 17-year-old Anissa Ramirez said after the graduation ceremony was over.

Nineteen-year-old Dominik Reneneta Molina was so happy to graduate, not just for himself but his friends, that the jester-hatted teen did a flip on the stage after receiving his diploma. The future Army recruit said seeing his classmates happy to be moving on makes him feel ready to do the same.

“I feel anxious, I feel happy, I feel sad, it’s a whole tornado of emotions,” Molina said. “We’ve always had a wonderful time together, that’s what made high school worth it for me.”

Principal Jessie Sanchez asked at one point during the ceremonies that his students, though they are going on to different colleges, the armed forces and other careers, to never forget that they are Wildcats, and Wildcats don’t give up.

“Go out there and show the world who we are, and that Wildcats never kneel and never bow to any challenge, never quit, never give up, and don’t you ever, ever have an excuse,” he said. “And fight to the very end.”