Calexico Gives First Peek at FY2022-23 Budget

CALEXICO — A $162.7 million budget, with an $18 million general fund, is proposed for the next fiscal year for the city of Calexico and was presented to the community for the first time on Tuesday, June 14.

The first of three special meetings in quick succession are meant to hammer out and ultimately finalize the next budget ahead of the fast approaching July 1 start of fiscal 2022-2023.

Additional special meetings/budget hearings were scheduled for Thursday, June 16, and June 21.

Interim Finance Director Sandra Fonseca presented the overall proposed budget at $162,744,606. In addition to the proposed $18 million general fund, enterprise and other operations are $20,450,458, debt service is at $6,506,912, and capital programs are at $117,041,421.

Capital programs are so large because there are large grant amounts moved into the next fiscal year for items such as the Second Street bridge widening, street overlays, work on the Calexico International Airport taxiway, the New River Improvement Project work and Heber Park.

Fonseca told the council that the general fund, which is the city’s main operational budget, is balanced and that revenues are expected to be 2 percent higher than the current fiscal year.

Included in proposed general fund are $600,000 in expenditures in for facilities improvements and police vehicles as well as $3.3 million for programmatic requests, meaning requested staffing additions and other facilities work.

Departments have requested 28 new positions, Fonseca said. Those positions plus planned improvements to the Calexico Community Center and the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center total the $3.3 million.

Still on the minds of many on the dais and in the audience were the mistake made regarding $210,000 work of police vehicles ordered some months ago in which the cost had to be shifted to the coming fiscal year. That and other items needed that range from fire hoses and radios to park irrigation equipment and lights for the library roof total $600,000 in one-time expenditures.

City Council member Raul Ureña brought up the idea of modernizing the service fleet with electric cars. He reasoned why would the city continue to do maintenance on vehicles that are already old and will cost the city more money to maintain then to replace. He said electric cars will “pay for themselves in three years.”

“I firmly believe we should not be buying a single gas car, unless it is a fire truck or ambulance. It doesn’t make sense financially,” he said.

Ureña also placed blame for the high spending on the Police Department for using half a million dollars to buy brand new gas vehicles, a large chunk of the budget, and yet the department cannot put officers on the streets.

However, Mayor Pro Tem Camilo Garcia was not too keen on the electric vehicle proposal, saying Calexico would not be able to support a fleet of electric cars let alone be able to keep them powered. He even added that the city itself is “living in the dark ages” and not even able to use digital displays for council meetings, and yet Ureña is requesting updating to the latest technology.

He did agree that investing in newer technology rather than maintaining old gear and technology was the way to go. Garcia even suggested there needs to be more investment in city infrastructure to support that new technology.

“Prevention, and just programs that will be strategic on how we spend our resources, that will help,” Garcia said. “We have to start looking at ourselves, so before we start pointing fingers, we need to move on. How can we generate more revenue?”

Calexico resident Norma Aguilar, a member of the Measure H Committee that is supposed to oversee the use of the sales tax measure, spoke during public comment.

She first praised the city for righting the wrongs of previous years, but then was sure to ask that there still be changes. She pointed out that Measure H is meant to serve as a reserve, particularly during emergencies such as the effects of a natural disaster.

“The reserve policy that was proposed by Measure H and adopted by City Council is for mitigating natural disasters, not to be mitigating the budget for the city,” Aguilar said. “I don’t have it in for the city, I just want everything to be clear and transparent, and that has not happened in eight years.”

Ismael Arvizu of Calexico Needs Change was concerned that most of the money in the general fund presented to the council was being put toward police, about 33 percent, vs. only 6 percent used for housing.

Arvizu pointed out that for the unhoused on Calexico’s streets, a population that is being mostly ignored, there needs to be more help for this group by increasing the housing funds. He added that would reduce the need for units patrolling the streets and the need to spend on law enforcement.

“You put another 5 percent into housing, and still give the fire and police their 27 percent, you are going to see massive change around here,” Arvizu said. “Is it going to take a lot of work, sure, but I think it’s the thing we have to do.”

The budget is scheduled to be approved on June 28 by the City Council.