Holtville’s Eber Camarena Sworn in as CHP Officer

SACRAMENTO — Eber Camarena of Holtville has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Oakland Area office.

Camarena graduated from Holtville High School in 2014. After high school, he continued his education by obtaining his associate’s degree in sociology from Imperial Valley College.

Prior to attending the CHP Academy, Camarena worked as a maintenance worker for Magco in El Centro.

Camarena was among the most recent class of 128 officers graduating from the CHP Academy in West Sacramento after completing 27 weeks of training. Cadets crossed the stage to receive their badge and assignment at one of the CHP’s 103 area offices throughout the state, as family and friends packed the gymnasium in support of the new officers.

“Completing academy training is a tremendous achievement,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray in a press release. “These women and men are not just starting a new job, they are embarking on a lifelong career that requires extreme dedication and a passion for service.”

At the CHP Academy, cadet training starts with nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics, and cultural diversity. Cadets receive instruction on mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques. The training covers vehicle patrol, crash investigation, first aid, and the apprehension of suspected violators, including drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The cadets receive training in traffic control, report writing, recovery of stolen vehicles, assisting the motoring public, issuing citations, emergency scene management, and knowledge of the California vehicle code, penal code, and health and safety code.

The CHP’s newest officers join the ranks of the more than 6,700 uniformed personnel serving in communities throughout the state. A new cadet class is scheduled to begin training at the CHP Academy on June 20. Another class of more than 100 cadets is expected to complete training and graduate in early August.