LITTLE LEAGUE: Holtville Rallies to Win Juniors TOC

HOLTVILLE — After falling to the loser’s bracket of the Little League District 22 Juniors Tournament of Champions, the Holtville Juniors team rallied with a vengeance, winning three straight games to claim the District 22 title with an 11-1 victory over Imperial at Samaha Park here on Monday, June 13.

The Holtville team was forced to win three straight games on three straight days to win the championship, beating El Centro, 7-2, on Saturday, then downing Imperial, 13-3, in a five-inning game on Sunday, before run-ruling Imperial again on Monday, 11-1.

Holtville Juniors’ pitcher Ayden Avila delivers a pitch during the championship game against Imperial at Samaha Park in Holtville on Monday, June 13. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

“After a tough loss sent us to the loser’s bracket, we had a good practice and realized we had some work to do if we were going to come back through and win the championship,” said Luis Avila, Holtville’s team manager.

In Monday’s final game, Holtville used a seven-run fourth inning to break the game open, getting RBIs from Zavien Aguirre, Anthony Strahm, Sebastian Cortez, Braxton Buscaglia and Hector Garcia.

Aguirre had three hits and three RBIs to lead Holtville while Ayden Avila had two RBIs and Strahm finished with two hits.

Avila dominated on the hill for Holtville, allowing just one run on three hits and striking out nine in the five-inning complete game.

“I’ve always been the kind of coach/dad that pushes my son to go the extra mile and I’ve been working with him to go deep in the game,” Luis Avila said about his 14-year-old son Ayden.

The Holtville team is the only juniors team in the town so during the regular season the squad was forced to travel around the Imperial Valley for games. The team finished the regular season 11-3.

“Toward the end of the season I’d say our defense really picked up a lot,” Luis Avila said. “We had some moments early in the season that were sloppy, but some of that could be adjusting to the larger field than the kids played on in majors.”

Four players on the Holtville Juniors were also on the Majors team that won the District 22 All-Star Tournament last year. Making the adjustment from a Little League field to a full-sized field can take a while.

Holtville Juniors’ Zavien Aguirre crosses the plate with a run during the District 22 championship game against Imperial at Samaha Park in Holtville on Monday, June 13. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

“What helped a lot of them was they played travel ball to get ready for the full-sized field,” Avila said.

The coach said it was a total team effort throughout the regular season and the Tournament of Champions that got Holtville the title. Now the team will prepare for the Juniors District 22 All-Star Tournament.

The 13 members of the team are, Ayden Avila, Nehmiah Gutierrez, Davian Rodriguez Ambrocio, Luke Chambers, Bryce Denton, Hector Garcia, Zavien Aguirre, Braxton Buscaglia, Anthony Strahm, Nate Hulsey, Anthony Sebastian Cortez, Marcos Garcia and George Ochoa.