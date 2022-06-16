Local Military Mishaps Remind of Inherent Dangers

EL CENTRO — For many, the two separate crashes involving military aircraft in Imperial County in recent days have highlighted the inherent dangers of the training missions that service members undertake.

Beyond the men and women of the specific squadrons that were involved in the mishaps, the incidents also strike a nerve within the larger tight-knit military aviation community, said Kristopher Haugh, Naval Air Facility El Centro public affairs officer.

“One of the hardest parts of our job is to face that,” Haugh said.

An MV-22B Osprey like the one shown, based out Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego by way of Camp Pendleton, crashed near Glamis on a training mission on Wednesday, June 8, killing five Marines.

Haugh, of course, was referring to the MV-22 Osprey mishap near Glamis that left five U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar dead on June 8, and the MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter crash near Palo Verde that left one Marine from Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego injured on June 9.

The two separate incidents also served as reminders that the presence of the naval air facility, nearby training airspace and grounds, and the close proximity of U.S. Navy and Marine Corps installations in San Diego and Yuma, essentially mean such mishaps will remain a possibility in Imperial County, however remote.

Yet, whatever risk they may pose to the local public, Haugh said, should not be considered any greater than the risk associated with the civilian aircraft that crisscross the Valley’s skies on a daily basis, or that of agricultural aircraft, or motorists in general.

“We want to emphasize that aviation in general and, especially in the military, is safe and proven technology,” he said. “However, accidents do happen.”

An MH-60S Knighthawk (Seahawk) helicopter, like the one that crash near Palo Verde on Thursday evening, June 9, is shown. All four aircrew members survived with only one sustaining "non-life-threatening injuries," according to the military.

The Mission of NAFEC

The mission of Naval Air Facility El Centro is to help train and hone the skills of Navy and Marine Corps pilots whose squadrons are stationed at nearby land installations or with aircraft carrier fleets.

This includes the pilots that undergo initial training in designated training aircraft, to the experienced pilots that fly advanced aircraft and are assigned to aircraft carrier fleets.

“We are critical to the formation of new pilots,” Haugh said. “Pilot production happens here in El Centro.”

As an air facility, NAFEC does not have any aircraft permanently stationed there, as opposed to an air station.

Because of the Valley’s relatively small population, desert and mountainous terrain, as well as nearly yearlong clear skies, it is ideal for military aviation training, said NAFEC Base Operations Officer Cmdr. Jonathan Sitorius.

“It’s kind of all-encompassing,” Sitorius said.

Inclement weather can be especially problematic for pilots’ training schedules, and cause delays.

On average, some 25,000 flights originate from Naval Air Facility El Centro on an annual basis, Sitorius said. Those aircraft assets include the F-18 Super Hornet, MH-53 Super Stallion, AH-64 Apache, E-2 Hawkeye, MV-22 Osprey, and AV-8 Harrier, to name just a few of the more than two dozen that train locally.

Some Past Local Mishaps

The base itself doesn’t track the number of mishaps that occur involving aircraft operating from the base, officials said. A request by this newspaper to obtain that data from the Norfolk, Va.-based Naval Safety Command was not immediately responded to.

Overall, for the Navy and Marine Corps, 141 mishaps were reported in fiscal year 2020, 117 in FY 2021 and some 79 mishaps in the current fiscal year, according to information provided by NAFEC. The current fiscal year runs from Oct.1 to Sept. 30, 2022.

Prior to the most recent crashes, other memorable incidents involved a Marine AV-8B Harrier fighter jet that had left Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and then crashed in the front yard of an Imperial home the afternoon of June 4, 2014.

On Feb. 22, 2012, an AH-1W Super Cobra and UH-1Y Huey based at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside collided in mid-air during nighttime training activities near the Chocolate Mountains in Imperial County, killing seven marines.

To lessen any potential risk that flight training from Naval Air Facility El Centro may pose to the public, it has established routes of travel and 56,000 acres of restricted airspace located away from populated areas, officials said.

When transiting between the base and its training location, aircraft pilots will maintain high altitudes and only drop to lower altitudes once away from the Valley’s populated areas.

“No populations are in training areas,” said NAFEC Air Traffic Control Facility Officer Ensign Scott Torres.

The June 8 mishap claimed the lives of all the five Marines aboard the MV-22 Osprey that was conducting training in the bombing range west of the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area.

The deceased included Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, a tiltrotor crew chief; Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire, an MV-22B pilot; Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming, a tiltrotor crew chief; Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California, an MV-22B pilot; and Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico, a tiltrotor crew chief.

The Osprey was assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego and part of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39 based at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside.

A day after that mishap, an MH-60S Knighthawk (Seahawk) helicopter with a crew of four Marines crashed in the Palo Verde area, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries to one of the crew members.

The crew was conducting a routine training flight out of NAF El Centro, and the helicopter was assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, based at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, a Naval Air Forces spokesperson previously stated.

The incidents closely followed a deadly mishap on June 3, when a F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed during training near Trona in San Bernardino County, killing its pilot, Lt. Richard Bullock, of Strike Fighter Squadron 113.

In the wake of the incidents, the commander of the Naval Air Forces ordered a safety pause on Monday, June 13, which required all non-deployed Navy aviation units to review risk-management practices and conduct training on threat and error-management processes.