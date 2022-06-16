Suspect Sought in Fatal Calexico Shooting

Manuel Medina Vargas of Heber is sought in connection with a June 8 homicide in Calexico. He is considered armed and dangerous. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CALEXICO POLICE OFFICERS ASSOCIATION

CALEXICO — A Heber man considered armed and dangerous is being sought by Calexico police for his alleged participation in a June 8 shooting that left one Calexico man dead and another person injured.

Manuel Medina Vargas, age undisclosed, is one of three men suspected of taking part in the 10:57 p.m. shooting in the 400 block of West Fifth Street that targeted the two men, one of whom later died at a hospital as a result of his injuries, the Calexico Police Officers Association reported on its social media accounts on Wednesday, June 15.

The other two suspects, identified as Jose Luis Equihua, 45, and Gilbert Gastelum Velasquez, 40, were separately taken into custody by authorities in the days following the shooting, CPOA reported.

Jose Luis Equihua, 45, of Heber is in custody on suspicion of murder stemming from a June 8 shooting in Calexico. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CALEXICO POLICE OFFICERS ASSOCIATION

Following the incident, an investigation determined that two separate firearms were reportedly used. Additional video footage taken of the area at the time of the incident also revealed three subjects walking in the area, one of whom appeared to be holding a firearm, the officers’ association stated.

Gilbert Gastelum Velasquez, 40, of Heber is in custody on suspicion of murder stemming from a June 8 shooting in Calexico. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CALEXICO POLICE OFFICERS ASSOCIATION

The three suspects were later identified as Medina Vargas, Equihua and Gastelum Velasquez, all residents of Heber, Calexico Police Officer Miguel Carbajal stated the morning of Thursday, June 16.

Both shooting victims were residents of Calexico, Carbajal said. The name of the deceased was not immediately available.

The day following the shooting, Equihua was reportedly located in the afternoon by Imperial County Narcotic Task Force personnel while driving his vehicle in Heber. He was taken into custody and booked into county jail on suspicion of murder.

A search warrant that was subsequently served at his residence revealed two firearms matching the same caliber of weapons used in the shooting were located, the Calexico Police Officers Association reported.

A day after Equihua’s arrest, Gastelum Velasquez was detained around 3 a.m. at the Calexico West Port of Entry and subsequently booked into county jail on suspicion of murder, the CPOA reported.

Medina Vargas remains outstanding and has a $1 million warrant issued for his arrest in connection to the alleged murder.

No information was immediately available from the county District Attorney’s Office regarding the status of the criminal cases against Equihua and Gastelum Velasquez.