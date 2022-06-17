Juneteenth Event to Celebrate Sacrifice, Resilience

EL CENTRO — The public is invited to attend the annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18, at the El Centro Community Center.

This year’s theme will center on honoring the sacrifice and resilience of our African American ancestors. The event will include praise and worship, live entertainment, food, face painting and vendors. The first 80 children to attend will receive Juneteenth bracelets.

It is being hosted by the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee in partnership with Johnson Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church of El Centro, Black Lives Matter Imperial Valley and the support of the city of El Centro.

BLM Imperial Valley Chief Executive Officer Hilton Smith will serve as master of ceremonies. Among those scheduled to appear are worship leader Purdy Thames Jr., and prayer by Rev. Felicia Carter.

Johnson Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church Pastor Martin Porter will provide a presentation about honoring the sacrifices and resilience of our African ancestors.

“The black church has always been at the center of emancipatory events like Juneteenth,” said IVSJC Chair Marlene Thomas.

Prior to the start of the 3 p.m. event at the city’s community Center, a presentation by motivational speaker Jazz will take place at 10 a.m.

The presentation, titled “The Three P’s: Passion, Purpose and Path,” will explores one’s passions and how it ties into one’s life purpose and the paths to reach those goals.

Live entertainment will include a West African healing drum performance and children’s mini-drum workshop, San Diego rapper Fade Green, local rapper Big Prophet, and sets by DJ Earl.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationwide commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States and is also known as Emancipation Day.

The commemorative event started in 1865 in Galveston, Texas, following the announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger, which proclaimed the end of slavery in Texas. It is the oldest and the only commemorative holiday that honors African Americans.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the El Centro Community Center, located at 375 S. First St., El Centro.

For more information, contact Adrianne Lawson at alawson2520@gmail.com, call 760-562-2530 or send a message to the Facebook page of the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee.

Photos from 2021 Juneteenth Celebration