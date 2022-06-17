Stalled Highway 98 Project Blamed for Lost Sales

CALEXICO — Sales are down significantly at the Asadero Neighborhood restaurant. But this time it’s not because of pandemic-related restrictions. Nor are inflation or supply chain issues to blame.

Rather, the drop in customers is reportedly due to the Highway 98 widening project that is taking place right outside Asadero’s front door, and which has been stalled for the past few months.

“Sales are down about 70 to 80 percent,” said Asadero owner Liz Zepeda. “The worst part is not knowing how long the project will be paused because a (construction) contractor can’t be found.”

About two months ago the project’s contractor, Irvine-based Spectrum Construction Group Inc., abandoned the state Department of Transportation-funded project to make improvements on a stretch of State Route 98 between Ollie and V.V. Williams avenues.

Because of the “extraordinary” circumstances impacted businesses find themselves in, Crossroads Plaza shopping center property manager Ben Horton said he plans to file a complaint with Caltrans in an effort to recoup lost revenue that he attributes to the stalled construction project.

Businesses in the area of Crossroad Plaza off Ollie Avenue and Highway 98 in Calexico have been affected by a contractor walking off a project to expand a section of Highway 98 and leaving the area in disrepair for the last two months. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The Crossroads Plaza is located at the northwest corner of Imperial Avenue and Highway 98, has a Starbucks, Carl’s Jr., and other retailers, and is accessible via Ollie Avenue on its west side.

“What are people supposed to do, lose their business because the contractor just left,” Horton said in a phone interview.

He also aired out his concerns during the public comment period of the City Council’s regular meeting of Wednesday, June 15.

“This is not a normal deal on Highway 98 and I think all of you understand that part,” Horton told the council.

The $7 million project reportedly got underway in February 2021 and was to include the installation of hot mix asphalt, concrete, drainage modifications, as well as landscape and electrical work, according to information found on Spectrum Construction’s website. The project was estimated to be completed in 225 days, the website stated.

Once the project started, Asadero Neighborhood customers lost access to the stretch of roadway in front of the restaurant that had served as customer parking spots, said owner Zepeda. The result has been a considerable drop in repeat customers who have limited time for lunch breaks, and other would-be patrons who think that the restaurant is closed during the road improvement project.

Asadero Neighborhood restaurant on the corner of Highway 98 and Ollie Avenue in Calexico has lost business due to customers losing access to the stretch of roadway in front of the restaurant that had served as customer parking spots. For two months now, Highway 98 has been in disrepair after a contractor walked off the job. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“Our business is barely surviving enough to pay the bills,” Zepeda said in Spanish in a message sent through Facebook. “We are in a crisis.”

Currently, Caltrans and the bonding company that is contracted to guarantee the completion of the project are separately searching for a contractor to finish stage 1 of the roadway project. The project has a total of six stages, most of which are yet to be funded, according to information found on the Caltrans website.

Not long after stage 1 got underway last year, Spectrum Construction notified Caltrans that it was having trouble assembling a workforce, prompting delays in the project, Caltrans District 11 resident engineer Daniel Hernandez told the City Council during its May 18 regular meeting.

Those delays continued, Hernandez said, forcing Caltrans to advise Spectrum that it was at risk of losing legal control of the project. Ultimately, Spectrum stopped responding to Caltrans’ repeated inquiries and abandoned the project.

Nor can Caltrans simply remove the closed sections’ road barriers to allow for traffic to resume because part of the roadway has been removed, he said.

“The only solution is to finish stage 1 and open to traffic,” Hernandez said.

At the time of the May 18 meeting, Hernandez disclosed that because of the legalities involved with taking control of the project over from Spectrum, it would take at least three to four months for the project’s bonding company to get a contractor back onsite to finish the project.

In the meantime, Caltrans is also conducting its own search for a contractor to finish the project’s initial stage. If successful, any expense Caltrans may incur would be reimbursed by the bonding company.

The agency has also been working with impacted businesses, such as Asadero Neighborhood, to mitigate some of their concerns. Hernandez said that in the decades that he has worked for Caltrans District 11 it is the first time a contractor has abandoned a project.

Spectrum Construction reportedly hit a “rough patch” where it was having issues with its supply chain and trouble amassing a work force, said David Aguirre, Imperial County Transportation Commission interim executive director.

The Highway 98 widening project was one of multiple projects that the company had to abandon, Aguirre said in a phone interview.

So far, a lot of demolition of the old roadway has been done, along with some preliminary work for the improvements to come.

“There’s still quite a bit to do,” Aguirre said.

Unfinished work on Highway 98 in Calexico has been causing problems for businesses in the area since a contractor pulled out of the state job about two months ago. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

When the City Council was advised in May by Caltrans senior engineer Hernandez of the stalled project, various council members lamented the inconvenient position the city and impacted businesses found themselves in and vowed to take action to help alleviate the situation.

One suggestion by council member Raul Ureña was to have the city direct its staff to allow impacted businesses to apply for permits to sell their wares on adjacent sidewalks.

Mayor Pro Tem Camilo Garcia said he understood that the bond company’s taking control of the project away from Spectrum involved an established timeline and process, but indicated that if no resolution was reached soon, the city would feel compelled to reach out to its elected state representatives to push for action.

“I’m not trying go over you,” Garcia told Hernandez, “it’s just that we have been waiting.”

The wait appears to have gone on long enough for Ureña. During the June 15 council meeting, he described the stalled Highway 98 widening project as another example of the state and federal government’s longstanding neglect of Calexico.

He also expressed frustration that Caltrans was not able to reimburse impacted businesses for any lost revenue, which he informally estimated to total anywhere between $100,000 to $300,000.

“Quite frankly it pisses me off,” Ureña said.

Caltrans is only authorized to compensate impacted entities for damages, sources said.

Ureña further estimated that the city lost about $800,000 in sales tax revenue because of the federal government’s prolonged closure of the border to Mexican tourists during the pandemic.

When factored with the $350,000 the city spent for additional traffic control officers to mitigate congestion in the city because of the East Port of Entry’s closure amid the pandemic, Ureña said it’s hardly a surprise the city finds its finances designated a “high-risk” by the state because of its minimal general fund reserves.

“It wasn’t so much that COVID took us off the path, but it was the harm by each of these levels of government at our weakest point that are the reason we are not where we want to be,” Ureña said. “It’s an injustice and it’s a conversation that the city needs to bring up to higher levels. I don’t think any of those things happened to any other city.”