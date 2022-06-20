en English
A couple of young attendees of the Juneteenth celebration at the El Centro Community Center on Saturday, June 18 participate in a West African drumming workshop by Healing Rhythms of Desert Hot Springs. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
PHOTO/VIDEO: Juneteenth Event Aims to Heal, Celebrate

Speakers, Musicians, Artists Come Together to Inspire

Juneteenth celebration in El Centro. | MEGAN JONES VIDEO

EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley community along with visitors from all around the region celebrated Juneteenth, the day that marks the true end of the horrific practice of slavery in the United States.

Speakers, dancers, musicians, and other artists came together on Saturday, June 18, inside the El Centro Community Center to commemorate the day that has also been referred to as Emancipation Day and is considered the oldest nationwide commemoration of the ending of slavery.

The event was hosted by the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee in partnership with Johnson Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church of El Centro, Black Lives Matter Imperial Valley and the support of the city of El Centro.

This is only the second year in which June 19 has been decreed as Juneteenth National Independence Day by President Biden. Many governmental entities and some businesses are observing Juneteenth on Monday, June 20.

Although President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation had ended slavery on Jan. 1, 1863, the reality is that among the Confederate states, the shameful practice continued. It wasn’t until Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger proclaimed an end to slavery in the most remote state of the Confederacy, Texas, on June 19, 1865, that the last slaves were freed.

  • Community members enjoy the speakers, music, art, food and more at the annual Juneteenth Celebration at the El Centro Community Center on Saturday, June 18. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • Hilton Smith, Black Lives Matter Imperial Valley chief executive officer and recent candidate for Imperial County sheriff-coroner, speaks to those assembled at the Juneteenth Celebration in El Centro on Saturday, June 18. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • Pastor Brian Hawkins, who appears to have secured the Republican nomination to face U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz in the November election for the newly redrawn 25th Congressional District, spoke at the Juneteenth Celebration in El Centro on Saturday, June 18. Although the votes are still being tallied, Hawkins, a member of the San Jacinto City Council in Riverside County, narrowly beat the Imperial Valley’s Dr. Brian Tyson to move onto the general election. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • Hip hop artist Fade Green of San Diego performs during the Juneteenth Celebration in El Centro on Saturday, June 18. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • Lacey Williams (right) and Abdul with Healing Rhythms of Desert Hot Springs introduce themselves before a performance and what would later be a workshop with attendees of the annual Juneteenth Celebration at the El Centro Community Center on Saturday, June 18. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • Community members enjoy the speakers, music, art, food and more at the annual Juneteenth Celebration at the El Centro Community Center on Saturday, June 18. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
