Juneteenth celebration in El Centro. | MEGAN JONES VIDEO

EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley community along with visitors from all around the region celebrated Juneteenth, the day that marks the true end of the horrific practice of slavery in the United States.

Speakers, dancers, musicians, and other artists came together on Saturday, June 18, inside the El Centro Community Center to commemorate the day that has also been referred to as Emancipation Day and is considered the oldest nationwide commemoration of the ending of slavery.

The event was hosted by the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee in partnership with Johnson Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church of El Centro, Black Lives Matter Imperial Valley and the support of the city of El Centro.

This is only the second year in which June 19 has been decreed as Juneteenth National Independence Day by President Biden. Many governmental entities and some businesses are observing Juneteenth on Monday, June 20.

Although President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation had ended slavery on Jan. 1, 1863, the reality is that among the Confederate states, the shameful practice continued. It wasn’t until Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger proclaimed an end to slavery in the most remote state of the Confederacy, Texas, on June 19, 1865, that the last slaves were freed.