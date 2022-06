Funky Fest performances. | MEGAN JONES VIDEO

BRAWLEY — Femmes Fatales and Question Skateboard Co. staged Funky Fest on Saturday night, June 18, featuring live music, food, vendors, interactive art and more.

Among the live bands were Victor Bosc, Far From Away, JCATHOL, Mediocres, The Mystic Rivers and more.

Illiana Reyes draws on the blank posters set up around the Funky Fest venue at 147 N. 8th St. in Brawley on Saturday, June 18. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Mary Jade Valdez, founder of Femme Fatales, organized Funky Fest, which featured live bands and more on Saturday night, June 18, in Brawley. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Sarah Hernandez plays cornhole with friends during Funky Fest, which featured live bands and more on Saturday night, June 18, in Brawley. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO