On June 15, 2022, the Calexico City Council under the leadership of Mayor Javier Moreno agendized a rotation of the city’s transportation commissioner for the county. With the support of the strongest advocates in the community, Mayor Moreno named Mr. Ureña as the new transportation commissioner.

Upon Ureña’s confirmation, ex-Mayor Rosie Fernandez with excitement shared the news to the council that she had received a text message that Calexico had been removed as chair. It was evident Ms. Fernandez was actively monitoring the jealous sabotage of Calexico’s chair on the ICTC. To what extent remains to be revealed.

The latest Imperial County Transportation Commission (ICTC) minutes show the emergency item to remove Calexico’s chair was approved an hour before Mr. Ureña’s nomination. How could the rest of the Commissioners have had advance information of the outcome of the nomination to make such a move? What if the item had been tabled in Calexico? What if Rosie was reappointed?

That is certainly the fastest I’ve ever seen these politicians move on anything. The synchronicity of the commissioners and expeditiousness of ICTC on this matter alone should raise red flags on transparency and possible collusion at the behest of ex-Chair Fernandez.

Mayor Pro-Tem Garcia, in his defense of Rosie, claimed that the Mayor “did not do his research” on ICTC bylaws. He claimed the city would lose the chair automatically because of the switch. However, the documents reveal Camilo’s claim to be FALSE.

ICTC documents show that Ms. Cheryl Walker of El Centro made a motion to remove the chair (presidency) from incoming Calexico rep (Raúl Ureña). They were not forced to make this motion, they chose to discriminate against a possible Ureña appointment behind his back.

Mr. Ureña was elected to Calexico City Council with a margin of 70 percent in the highest race in terms of voter turnout in the county’s history by raw number of votes. He is the youngest elected official in the county of Imperial, he is also the first openly transgender elected official. Mr. Ureña is a master’s student of statistics at SDSU, a lifelong academic with 12 years of experience in local politics and an ample, applied knowledge of mathematics, statistics, logistics and economics that make his opinion uniquely qualified in the assessment transportation operations locally.

Unlike many young professionals, including many of the sons and daughters of those on the commission, Raúl had the courage to forgo his personal economic opportunities elsewhere and instead come back home and make a difference. Facing a lack of jobs for talented young professionals and discrimination at every turn, Mr. Ureña nonetheless bet on his community choosing to stay here to continue sharing his knowledge and expertise with local government.

ICTC’s actions demonstrate the discriminatory attitudes that keep talented young professionals from coming back home and keep power away from the people.

The entire commission voted to remove the city of Calexico as chair of the commission. Calexico historically being the largest share of ICTC ridership but also historically underrepresented in services by the commission.

Among those voting to remove Calexico are:

The new chair of ICTC: Maria Nava of Calipatria who once congratulated Ureña’s courage for being the only council member in the Valley to support the concerns of Calipatria publicly against exclusion in the county of Imperial’s lithium plan. It is very likely Ms. Nava was in a rush to promote herself as chair of the commission in time for the IID election she was facing. Ms. Nava, part of many social justice groups that defend her city, turned her back on the social justice movement in favor of her own political career and in favor of those who have never defended the city of Calipatria.

Mr. Javier Gonzalez, Calexico’s representative for IID, voted to remove the chair from the city he represents on IID. Voted against his own city. When Mr. Gonzalez was first appointed to ICTC, Gonzalez messaged Ureña for his opinion as he admittedly didn’t know what to do on the commission. Since then, Mr. Gonzalez has illegally blocked Mr. Ureña (his constituent) from reaching him on social media, including the messages he had sent Ureña upon appointment.

In this letter I am officially asking Mr. Gonzalez to restore my access to all his pages where he handles the business of the public. Do not hide your opinion in the shadows.

Ms. Cheryl Walker, ex-Mayor of El Centro who blocked countywide discussions on police brutality, once again rushes to avoid public input via emergency item at the last meeting. Lack of transparency, and a vengeful display of priorities. I hope this is not the attitude that represents the leadership of the great city of El Centro. “Shining with opportunity” or “In the darkness of backroom deals and censored discussion”

Ms. Walker was the only El Centro council person to contact me after blocking the discussion on police. I gained trust in her ability to be diplomatic, but this has put us back to square one. I hope we are able to knead our differences and attitudes for the benefit of the people.

Raul Ureña is a member of the Calexico City Council.