Imperial County Not Monkeying Around with Outbreak

No incidents of monkeypox have been found in Imperial County as of yet and the risk of catching it is low, but three confirmed cases have been found in San Diego County and one possible but unconfirmed case in Riverside County as of Thursday, June 23.

Local health officials aren’t waiting for a first local case before going on the educational offensive.

On Wednesday afternoon, June 22, the Imperial County Public Health Department held a “virtual town hall” to discuss the virus and share information with the community.

So far, 22 U.S. states have reported cases, with 48 confirmed cases in California.

At the moment there are between 3,000 and 3,500 worldwide cases of monkeypox in the current outbreak, Imperial County Public Health Officer, Dr. Stephen Munday said during the town hall.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection related to but distinct from the ones that cause smallpox and cowpox, said Karla Lopez, epidemiologist and program supervisor with Imperial County Public Health. First discovered in 1958 and not commonly seen in the United States, the first human case was in 1970. Since then, the disease was mostly found in Central and West Africa. Prior to 2022, any cases outside Africa were linked to international travel, but recent cases have been linked through spread from within other countries, she said.

When infected, a person experiences flu-like symptoms followed by a rash that appears like painful pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth, or other parts of the body, Lopez said.

The virus spreads via close contact, usually skin-to-skin contact of the infected area, bodily fluids, respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact, or through physical contact with items that have been touched by the rash such as clothing or bedding. It can live for a number of days on surfaces, such as bedding, and wearing gloves when dealing with such things is recommended. Despite this, the virus is not spread easily between people and currently the risk of catching it is low.

To prevent monkeypox, Lopez said it is best to avoid close physical contact with people who have symptoms, including contact with the sores, rash, clothing, or bedding.

Currently there are two licensed vaccines in the United States, ACAM2000 and JYNNEOS that could help in limiting the spread of monkeypox, according to Health Officer Dr. Munday. He said the vaccines are very limited and, as of an update he received last week, there are fewer than 40,000 doses in the United States now. Munday said Public Health is handling that supply for the Valley and has reached out to the California Department of Public Health.

“We have already reached out to them and procured a small supply of the vaccine so that if we have our first case, then we are prepared to give post-exposure prophylaxis to anybody who would be a close contact,” Munday said.

Still, Munday reiterated that the main way to prevent the spread of monkeypox is to avoid close physical contact.

When asked about the risk in swimming pools and splash pads, Munday said there is none since the virus requires contact and the chlorine in the water will not let it live long. Though it can be spread through the respiratory tract, Munday said it is very difficult for it to spread that way unlike COVID or influenzas.

If someone feels they have been exposed, they should reach out to their healthcare provider and to the health department.

More information on monkeypox can be found at www.icphd.org, www.cdph.ca.gov, and www.CDC.gov.