EL CENTRO — In the first Imperial County Transportation Commission meeting where Calexico City Council member Rosie Fernandez was replaced by fellow council member Raul Ureña, drama was in no short supply as both accused the other of discrimination and “back room deals.”

The public comments portion of the Wednesday, June 22 meeting was the battleground between the warring camps, as both factions had their say.

The back story, at least the public one, starts when Calexico Mayor Javier Moreno removed Fernandez from the Transportation Commission and replaced her with Ureña during the May 25 City Council, a move that set off much strife.

Fernandez had been on the commission for some time and was chair when she was removed. In hearing that she would be replaced by Ureña, the commission passed an emergency agenda item on May 25 (the same night as the Calexico meeting) by a vote of 8-0 removing the Calexico representative from the chair position and voted 8-0 to install Calipatria Mayor Pro Tem Maria Nava-Froelich as the chair, who was serving as vice chair at the time.

The commission addressed its reasoning for this change in its board reports, claiming it was to maintain stability within the commission during the transition. The motion was made by El Centro City Council member Cheryl Viegas Walker and the vote was taken just prior to Calexico’s mayor reorganizing representatives.

Ureña and his supporters, including Daniela Flores of the Imperial Valley Social Justice and Equity Coalition and Marlene Thomas of the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee, spoke out against the change during the public comment section of the June 22 commission meeting, accusing the commission of making the change as a response to Ureña’s gender identity, silencing Calexico’s voice on the commission, and claiming that Ureña’s experience as a statistician more than qualifies him to be chair of the board.

“There have been many text messages between commission members before the vote to remove me as chair, and I look forward to seeing what they have to say … This was a back room deal to remove me from the all the way back on May 25, why did you not announce it for almost a month?” Ureña said.

Calipatria Mayor Pro Tem Maria Nava-Froelich was voted in as chair of the Imperial County Transportation Commission on May 25 following the removal of the Calexico representative as chair. | SCREEN CAPTURE

Calexico Union Against Corruption posted on its Instagram that it has filed a California Public Records Act request to obtain emails and documents related to what it stated could reveal lining up votes outside an official meeting, which is a violation of the Brown Act.

As of June 22, the group has not posted whether it had gotten a response. The Brown Act is California’s open meetings law meant to ensure that elected bodies do not do the people’s business outside public view.

Ureña had taken his complaints and concerns over Calexico losing the chair position to the people in his usual manner, writing letters to the editor and what has proved to be his most effective manner of reaching people, via his Facebook Live messages.

The June 22 meeting was not without supporters on the opposite side. Fernandez zoomed in, as did former Calexico Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo and commissioner and Imperial Irrigation District Division 4 Director Javier Gonzalez, all of whom defended the commission’s actions and accused Ureña himself of creating his own back-door deal with the Mayor Moreno to get into the position in the first place.

Fernandez also included her own discrimination claims, accusing members of the Calexico City Council of discriminating against her by removing her halfway through her term.

“I am an older woman, and this was discrimination against me … I am sorry for everything that is coming out of Calexico,” Fernandez said.

The commission itself went on to greet and welcome Ureña, eventually voting Holtville City Council member Mike Goodsell as vice chair, though Ureña and IID’s Gonzalez both volunteered themselves to fill the roll.

“I want to welcome you to this commission and tell you, I harbor no ill will towards you and I hope we can work together on this commission to address the concerns you have for the city of Calexico,” a Goodsell said.

ICTC Passes Budget

The Transportation Commission voted to pass its draft fiscal 2022-2023 budget, which would see the organization’s second-largest budget since the commission’s inception at $47.5 million.

The $47 million will cover the full range of ICTC expenses, including salaries and benefits, ICTC’s administration and operation costs, and the 125-person transit operations staff and related contract costs. It does not include Measure D revenues, or state and federal funds allocated for state highways, local roads and bridges in Imperial County.

This unusually high budget is due in large part to the $27.5 million for the Calexico East Port of Entry bridge-widening project, which was originally budgeted at $20 million, but ICTC received an additional $7.5 million from the California Transportation Commission to also include bridge rehabilitation improvements, expand tunnels for Border Patrol traffic, and create an 8-foot shoulder adjacent to the new truck lanes.

In addition to the federal, state, and grant funding ICTC receives, the commission will receive $100,000 of local support from Imperial County, IID, and the seven cities. The amount paid by the individual entities is divided up by percentage of populations that the individual entity serves.

The city of El Centro is the largest stakeholder in this equation, covering 21.1 percent of the funding, with Calexico in second with 18.6 percent. In third is the IID with 16.9 percent, followed by Imperial County with 14.8 percent.

The city of Brawley is the fifth-largest stakeholder at 12.9 percent, with the sixth being the city of Imperial at 10.4 percent. The final three are significantly lower, with Holtville only paying 2.7 percent, Calipatria paying 1.7 percent, and Westmorland at 1 percent.

While most of the commission had little to say on the draft budget, since nothing was changed since a budget workshop on May 25, new commissioner Ureña heavily questioned the budget, eventually asking for a comprehensive budget of every part of ICTC for the last five years.

Ureña further asked if the commission had plans in the budget to prepare for a shift in the economy, specifically citing recent changes in the economy and inflation. He was unable to specify about which parts of the budget he was concerned.

Holtville’s Goodsell suggested that Ureña take the time to meet with David Aguirre, interim executive director of the commission, to go over the budget in detail, so he could better understand the different parts of the budget and apply his expertise in statistics to the information.

“That is an excellent suggestion, and I will be scheduling that meeting with him, and I will report my findings when I am through,” Ureña said.