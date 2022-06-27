Farm Bureau Awards $61,500 to Local Students

Imperial County Farm Bureau has awarded $61,500 to 40 local students who are pursuing educations and careers in the agriculture industry, according to a press release.

“We are always impressed with the great group of student applications we receive each year, and this year was no different. We applaud this year’s students for continuing to pursue their goals. We are optimistic that they will succeed in their education and return to the Imperial Valley after college to become assets to our local agricultural industry,” according to the Farm Bureau.

ICFB administers seven different scholarship funds: Matthew LaBrucherie Memorial Scholarship, Raul Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship, Jack & Pauline McConnell Memorial Scholarship, Vern Highley Memorial Scholarship, Al Kalin Memorial Scholarship, Jack Strobel Memorial Scholarship, and Imperial County Farm Bureau Scholarship.

This year, 14 Matthew LaBrucherie Memorial Scholarships were awarded for a total of $17,500. Matthew LaBrucherie lived the American dream and spent his life helping others do the same. The son of French immigrants, Mr. LaBrucherie attended Imperial Valley College, Oregon State University and St. Mary’s College, where he earned a degree in business administration before returning to Imperial Valley to farm. He was a founder of McCabe Cattle Company and personally built many of the corrals by hand, which are still in use today. He worked with partners to create El Toro Land & Cattle, El Toro Grain and El Toro Export. These businesses, along with his extensive investment of time, energy and perseverance in giving back to his community contributed immeasurably to advancing the agricultural economy of the Imperial Valley.

Recipients of the Matthew LaBrucherie Memorial Scholarship were three Imperial Valley graduating high school seniors and 11 current college students:

Kimberly Aguirre, graduate of Calexico High School, attending UC Davis

Andrew Angulo, 2022 graduate of Southwest High School, attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Alex Calero, graduate of Southwest High School, attending University of Arizona

Rachel Chambers, graduate of Holtville High School, attending Vanguard University

John Cummings, graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending New Mexico State University

Sarah Grizzle, graduate of Holtville High School, attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Wyatt Hensley, graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending Oklahoma State University

Jossie Hernandez, graduate of Calexico High School, attending UC Davis

Gavin Macias, graduate of Imperial High School, attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Danitza Pacheco, 2022 graduate of Calexico High School, attending Glendale Community College

Keeley Poloni, graduate of Holtville High School, attending UC Davis

Julissa Reyes, graduate of Southwest High School, attending University of Arizona

Arianna Venegas, 2022 graduate of Holtville High School, attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

This year, eight Raul Rodriguez Memorial Scholarships were awarded for a total of

$5,000. Raul Rodriguez, former Farm Bureau board member, spent his life helping others, always ready to offer his time or resources to a good cause. A Brawley native, Mr. Rodriguez grew up working on his father’s ranch. He attended Cal Poly Pomona where he earned a degree in crop science before returning to the Imperial Valley to begin his own farming operation with his brother. In addition to serving as board member at Farm Bureau, Mr. Rodriguez also served on the IID’s Water Conservation Advisory Board as well as the USDA Farm Service Agency’s County Advisory Committee.

Recipients of the Raul Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship were four Imperial Valley graduating high school seniors and four current college students:

Blake Ayala, graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending Boise State University

Mellissa Martinez-Mejia, 2022 graduate of Imperial High School, attending Cal Poly Pomona

Charles Peraza, graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending New Mexico State University

Montserrat Perez, 2022 graduate of Imperial High School, attending UC San Diego

Keeley Poloni, graduate of Holtville High School, attending UC Davis

Alyssa Singh, 2022 graduate of Calipatria High School, attending Colorado State University

Kendall Shields, graduate of Imperial High School, attending Harvard University

Jacob Zendejas, 2022 graduate of Calipatria High School, attending Purdue

This year, four Jack & Pauline McConnell Memorial Scholarships were awarded for a total of $2,500. This scholarship was established in honor of Jack and Pauline McConnell who were strong advocates for agricultural education. Mr. McConnell served on the Farm Bureau scholarship committee for as long as it existed, and outside of Farm Bureau, the pair shared their rich knowledge with many local and even international students of all ages. It is fitting, then, that their legacy will continue in a Jack & Pauline McConnell Memorial Scholarship fund. Mr. McConnell had served as a Farm Bureau board member continuously since the 1950s, while Mrs. McConnell was extremely active in Farm Bureau Women as well as serving on the Farm Bureau Board of Directors and many other activities in service to our community and agriculture industry.

Recipients of the Jack & Pauline McConnell Memorial Scholarship were four college students:

Donald Benedict, graduate of Southwest high School, attending Imperial Valley College

Rachel Chambers, graduate of Holtville High School, attending Vanguard University

Sarah Grizzle, graduate of Holtville High School, attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Joseph Guler, graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending UC San Diego

This year two Vern Highley Scholarships were awarded for a total of $1,000. Vern Highley was a graduate of Holtville High School and Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. Over the course of his long and distinguished career, Mr. Highley used his Bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts Journalism to promote agriculture through his extensive marketing and lobbying efforts. His federal relations firm represented Cotton Growers Warehouse Association, National Watermelon Association, Imperial Valley Conservation Research Center and Imperial County, among others. He got his start in agriculture marketing when he served on the executive staff of Calcot. Over the years, he served as Special Assistant to the Secretary of Agriculture, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Agriculture, Director of the USDA for the Western States and Pacific

Trust Territories, and Executive Director of Farmers and Ranchers for the Presidential campaigns of Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, before starting his own firm, Highley Associates.

Recipients of the Vern Highley Memorial Scholarship recipients were one Imperial Valley graduating high school senior and one current college student:

Madison Mills, graduate of Southwest High School, attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Melissa Matinez-Mejia, graduate of Imperial High School, attending Cal Poly Pomona

This year six Al Kalin Memorial Scholarships were awarded for a total of $3,000. Al Kalin was an incredible storyteller, but the story of his own life is the best one of all. His family managed a feedlot, a 3000-acre farm, and the Planters Hotel. His mother eventually purchased eighty acres on the edge of the Salton Sea; this was Al’s favorite childhood haunt where he spent countless days hunting, fishing and beachcombing. Al had many people and experiences in his early years that helped influence and nurture his love for the great outdoors, his respect for nature, and his vast knowledge of many aspects of agriculture and life in the Imperial Valley that would grow to expertise levels throughout his life. As a farmer, environmentalist, and foremost expert on the Salton Sea, he served on countless advisory committees tackling issues such as water conservation, restoration of the Salton Sea, water quality, and others. Al was also the recipient of several prestigious awards. As remarkable as Al was, it was his gentle spirit, quiet nature, willingness to help and teach others, and his down to earth personality that made him a dear friend to people of all walks of life. The Al Kalin Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a student who mirrors many of Mr. Kalin’s characteristics including his love of farming and vast knowledge and care for our environment.

Recipients of the Al Kalin Memorial Scholarship recipients were one Imperial Valley graduating high school senior and seven current college students:

Kevin Deol, graduate of Southwest High School, attending University of Arizona

Isaac Islas, graduate of Calipatria High School, attending CSU Monterey Bay

Madison Mills, graduate of Southwest High School, attending Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo

Keeley Poloni, graduate of Holtville High School, attending University of California, Davis

Haylee Ray, graduate of Imperial High School, attending New Mexico State University

Alyssa Singh, 2022 graduate of Calipatria High School, attending Colorado State University

This year eight Jack Strobel Memorial Scholarships were awarded for a total of $5,500. Jack Strobel’s early years were spent farming with his father. In the 1960’s, he developed 320 acres of raw desert into farmland as one of the last desert entries to be approved in the Valley by the Department of Interior. In the late 70’s Jack became a real estate broker and opened his own office “Jack Strobel Ranch Realty” in El Centro. Because of his farming knowledge, honesty and trustworthiness, he never had to advertise his business. For over 20 years he supported the California Midwinter fair Junior Livestock auction and 4-H swine program. He was so proud of these youth that he saved every letter, photograph and thank you note he ever received. Jack was always willing to go out of his way to extend a helping hand to a friend. So many farmers and others in the Valley can share a time when he helped them out of a dire situation. His door was always open and he took great pleasure in knowing that he had a part in helping someone succeed.

Recipients of the Jack Strobel Memorial Scholarship recipients were one Imperial Valley graduating high school senior and seven current college students:

Kimberly Aguirre, graduate of Calexico High School, attending University of California, Davis

Blake Ayala, graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending Boise State University

Donald Benedict, graduate of Southwest High School, attending Imperial Valley College

Lindsay Lemert, graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending University of California, Santa Barbara

Keeley Poloni, graduate of Holtville High School, attending University of California, Davis

Kayla Nunez, 2022 graduate of Calexico High School, attending UC Irvine

Elijah Ramos, graduate of Boronda High School, attending University of Arizona

Nathalia Vazquez, graduate of Calexico High School, attending University of California, Davis

The Imperial County Farm Bureau Scholarship is the longest standing of our scholarships, and it is supported each year by the Annual Farm Bureau Scholarship Barbecue. Because of all of the generous support, this year, we were able to award twenty-eight Imperial County Farm Bureau Scholarships for a total of $27,000.

Recipients of the Imperial County Farm Bureau Scholarship included eight Imperial Valley graduating high school seniors and twenty current college students:

Andrew Angulo, 2022 graduate of Southwest High School, attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Blake Ayala, graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending Boise State University

Daniela Bastidas, 2022 graduate of Southwest High School, attending Cuesta Community College

Donald Benedict, graduate of Southwest High School, attending Imperial Valley College

John Cummings, graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending New Mexico State University

Kevin Deol, graduate of Southwest High School, attending University of Arizona

Karen Gonzalez, 2022 graduate of Southwest High School, attending Imperial Valley College

Joseph Guler, graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending UC San Diego

Jossie Hernandez, graduate of Calexico High School, attending UC Davis

Abigail Hester, graduate of Holtville High School, attending Oklahoma State University

Seth Hilfiker, graduate of Holtville High School, attending Texas A & M

Isaac Islas, graduate of Calipatria High School, attending UC Monterey Bay

Payton Iten, 2022 graduate of Holtville High School, attending University of Arizona

Lindsay Lemert, graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending UC Santa Barbara

Gavin Macias, graduate of Imperial High School, attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Stephanie Martinez, 2022 graduate of Imperial High School, attending Imperial Valley College

Ashley Meza, graduate of Holtville High School, attending UC Davis

Madison Mills, graduate of Southwest High School, attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Philip Minnick, graduate of Imperial High School, attending Oklahoma State University

Kayla Nunez, 2022 graduate of Calexico High School, attending UC Irvine

Charles Peraza, graduate of Brawley Union High School, attending New Mexico State

Montserrat Perez, 2022 graduate of Imperial High School, attending UC San Diego

Rylee Presley, graduate of Brawley High School, attending University of Arizona

Haylee Ray, graduate of Imperial High School, attending New Mexico State University

Dillon Sanchez, graduate of Imperial High School, attending Louisiana State University

Kendall Shields, graduate of Imperial High School, attending Harvard University

Alyssa Singh, 2022 graduate of Calipatria High School, attending Colorado State University

Nathalia Vasquez, graduate of Calexico High School, attending UC Davis

The success of our scholarship program would not be as great as it is if it were not for all of our generous donors and the support of the Imperial Valley community. ICFB is grateful for the support it receives which enables this vital program that helps students who are pursuing agriculture related degrees. Ensuring the young generations continue pursuing careers in agriculture is very important to the Imperial Valley and our local agriculture industry.

The County of Imperial, through its Ag Benefit Fund, will continue to match ICFB’s scholarships up to $3,000 per student.

ICFB would like to congratulate all forty recipients and wish them the best of luck as they continue their studies to become the next generation of farmers, ranchers, veterinarians, entomologists, ag lobbyists, and much more.