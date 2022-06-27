The County of Imperial would like to take this opportunity to address any concerns, provide transparency, and help better inform the public on the June 7, 2022, Primary Election process.

First and foremost, the county of Imperial would like to thank the entire community for their patience and understanding throughout this election process. The entire Registrar of Voters (ROV) staff, including permanent and extra help staff, have worked extremely hard over the last few months to ensure an accurate and secure election. Despite some criticisms, the ROV office will continue to prioritize accuracy and security to guarantee every vote is processed, verified, and, most importantly, counted.

The process of counting votes is a comprehensive and coordinated effort by many individuals that includes signature verification, ballot processing, and counting (also referred to as tabulation). For a specific breakdown of all that is required in this process, I welcome individuals to visit the Secretary of State’s website that outlines the California Code of Regulations the ROV and staff must strictly abide by: https://www.sos.ca.gov/administration/regulations/current-regulations/elections/petition-processing-signature-verification-ballot-processing-and-ballot-counting.

As our state continues to lead the way in expanding voter access to ensure that every possible manner of voting is made available to Californians, fundamental changes to our election process will also bring changes to the expectations some may have regarding immediate results. Although immediate results were possible and understandably expected in the past when nearly all voters cast ballots in person, it is not possible when a large majority of ballots in Imperial County, and our state, are mailed or dropped off on Election Day and must be verified to ensure security and protection of our democratic process. As we allow voters more time to vote in this new inclusive election process, we ask for the public to have the patience in allowing our hardworking staff the necessary time to securely and accurately verify and count all ballots.

Although this year’s Primary Election differed very little from last year’s recall election, still providing voters weeks to drop off their ballots at their leisure, the amount of Vote-By-Mail (VBM) ballots received on Election Day was much higher than expected and from all previous elections. While this influx of Election Day VBM ballots translates into saving voters time by allowing voters to not have to wait in lines at the poll sites, it unfortunately also means a longer wait time for election results. All VBM ballots must go through a stringent verification process and, although it is perfectly fine to turn in on Election Day, we encourage all voters in upcoming elections to turn in their ballot at their earliest convenience to speed up the process of verification and tabulation.

It is also important to keep in mind that this longer wait for updates and final results is not just happening in Imperial County, but throughout our state. As of Friday June 24, twenty-two (22) counties throughout the state had not provided an update since last week. We mention this not to compare ourselves or diminish the efforts of those other counties, but to share that many are experiencing the same issues in this new election cycle that has expanded access to many voters.

As for the County, due to the assistance and diligence of our Public Information Officer, through our County homepage, official ROV website, mass E-mail distribution, and social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube), over a dozen bilingual updates were provided since Election Day regarding unofficial results, unprocessed ballots, and an unsubstantiated rumor on a nearly daily basis. Utilizing these platforms allowed for the public to be informed as soon as possible to provide further transparency on the election process. We also welcomed observers from the public in allowing them to observe, in-person, all the work put forth by our election workers and to educate them in an effort to inform their networks of all that goes into counting ballots.

Due to these recent changes in our state elections, this has led many officials and experts calling for “Election Night” to be referred to as “Election Month.” Voters now have the ability to cast a ballot up to four weeks before the last day of voting, and ballots can be received up to a week after Election Day moving beyond one singular day of voting and counting.

The County, through our ROV and Executive Office, understands more can be done to improve transparency and voter education and is excited to begin the discussions, internally and within the community, on what can be improved upon and/or changed as we approach the November election. The dynamics of our elections have changed and the County will work diligently to educate our voters and candidates on this new process that was designed to allow voters across the political spectrum every opportunity to cast their vote and have it securely counted.

In addition, much like every industry in the nation, there was difficulty in attracting and retaining election/precinct workers and we hope that this spurs those that are able to become an election worker in this upcoming one. You can find more information at https://elections.imperialcounty.org/precinct-worker-information/#worker.

Once again, we would like to reiterate our appreciation of the public’s patience throughout this process and, most importantly, would like to thank the hard work and efforts of all those selfless election workers who worked day in and day out, afterhours and weekends included, in helping to make sure that ballots are counted efficiently, accurately, and securely.

Rebecca Terrazas-Baxter is the intergovernmental relations director for the county of Imperial.