Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: June 21-27

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from June 21 through June 27.

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

6:25 a.m.: Deputies responded to the theft of a 2011 Ford loaded with a green 20-gallon John Green compressor, a white auto crane, torch kit, and a red Lincoln arc welder from a property on Hart Road and Highway 115 in Brawley.

1:13 p.m.: A woman on Fourth Street in Niland requested deputies after her ex-husband began banging on her door and windows demanding to see his daughters.

1:19 p.m.: The Imperial County Office of Education received a threat from the Instagram post of an expelled Imperial Valley College male student saying he was going to confront someone with a gun at ICOE on Monday.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

1:54 p.m.: Deputies responded to an intoxicated person walking and talking around Sunbeam Lake Park who refused to leave.

7:23 p.m.: A resident of East 10th Street in Heber requested deputies after five people threw rocks at his residence and pointed a rifle at him.

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

10:32 a.m.: A woman in Brawley called deputies stating her boyfriend had punched her in the head and back and was chasing after her down Cady Avenue.

5:44 p.m.: Deputies assisted California Highway Patrol on an overturned Honda SUV on Mullet Road in Salton City in which the driver was ejected, picked up, and taken away in a different vehicle to an unknown destination.

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

5:23 a.m.: Deputies responded to a traffic collision Highway 86 near Salton City between a semi-truck and a dark SUV where the SUV rolled and one individual was bleeding from the mouth.

1:38 p.m.: A Holtville resident at East Alamo Road called deputies saying his family would not allow him sell his vehicle and are now holding both him and the vehicle hostage. Deputies spoke with the mother, who was holding his keys and would not let him drive or sell vehicle.

8:21 p.m.: Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home staff and deputies responded to a runaway juvenile near Planet Fitness in El Centro. The juvenile left the receiving home stating they had a pass for the gym, but was not there when staff arrived to pick them up. The youth was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

1:20 a.m.: Deputies responded to report of a suspicious small blue vehicle driving around Barbara Avenue and Thermal Avenue in Salton Sea Beach with a male suspect shining a flashlight into homes.

MONDAY, JUNE 27

8:32 a.m.: Possible human bones were found at the All-American Canal and New River.

11:46 a.m.: Border Patrol requested a coroner for a body pulled out of the water near Mandrapa and Rockwood roads in El Centro.

10:50 p.m: Deputies responded to reports of three men and one woman walking around South Marina Drive in Salton City shining flashlights into residences.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

8:47 a.m.: Deputies responded to calls about a woman lying on the blacktop in the back area of the Park Manor Hotel in Holtville.

2:59 p.m.: Deputies responded to a report of a resident at Sonrisa Villa in Holtville accusing staff and residents of elder abuse and becoming aggressive and inappropriately grabbing at staff and other residents.

MONDAY, JUNE 27

9:06 p.m.: Deputies responded to a burglary report from a Holtville resident that his daughter saw an individual enter the garage then leave on foot northbound on Olive Avenue.