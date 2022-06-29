HOLTVILLE — A discussion meant to focus on a Holtville Community Center shifted to an argument over support for City Manager Nick Wells during the City Council meeting on Monday, June 27.

Holtville council member Mike Goodsell triggered the argument by addressing a letter sent directly to the City Council by Jennifer Braun, a grant writer hired by the Boys and Girls Club to negotiate with the city to build a new clubhouse on city property.

In the letter, which was not made available at the meeting, Braun accuses Wells of being unprofessional and she refused to work with him further, making reference to his behavior at a meeting attended by herself, an unnamed Boys and Girls Club board member, believed to be Ross Daniels, and Steve Walker, Holtville’s city attorney.

Goodsell admonished Braun for the letter, clearly stating that Wells operates with the council’s direction and blessings, and that the council supported its city manager. Goodsell added that anyone who wants to develop a project in Holtville has to work with city staff, including Wells.

Holtville City Council member Mike Goodsell reacts to accusations from Jennifer Braun, a grant writer from CFO Consulting Services of Palm Desert who was hired by the Boys and Girls Club to negotiate with the city, during the Monday, June 27 Holtville City Council meeting. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“Do you understand how this works? You have to work with the city manager and staff … You cannot circumvent the city staff,” Goodsell said.

Braun reacted strongly to Goodsell’s support of Wells, going into specifics on some of the claims she made in the letter, including accusing Wells of calling the unnamed board member names and berating the Boys and Girls Club.

She continued her charges, accusing Wells and the City Council of not properly serving the residents of Holtville by dragging their feet on constructing the public safety building which is planned for the empty lot at the corner of Sixth Street and Pine Avenue.

Braun further accused Wells and the council of changing its footprint of the building to what she considered unnecessary administrative offices at the expense of a community center, but she also accused Wells of saying that he didn’t believe that the city would ever get funding for the building in a Holtville Tribune article on June 23.

“When does government overspending and misuse end? … Why continue to negate the outcry from your constituents and uphold the failure of your city representatives and managers to carry out the public safety/community center project within a 20-year timeline?” Braun asked.

Wells denied berating the Boys and Girls Club and clarified that while he did not believe that the building would be built during his time at the city, he believed that it would be built, just not during his time as city manager.

A donated parcel of land at the corner of Sixth Street and Pine Avenue is the source of much debate within the city of Holtville, as the City Council and the Boys and Girls Club are divided on how the lot should be developed. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

When Braun pressed City Attorney Walker to confirm her version of events, Walker simply quipped back that he was not at that meeting, implying that was not how events unfolded.

In an interview with Wells on Tuesday, June 28, he acknowledged that there was personal conflict between the Boys and Girls Club board member, but that the conflict is unrelated to the issue at hand. Wells declined to give the details of that conflict, siting that it was private in nature.

Several community members spoke during Monday’s council meeting, including Cynthia Kendal and Daniel Poloni, and all seemed to share the same message: they want the city to get started doing whatever plan is city decides on.

Almost every person spoke about projects that have been planned and not followed through with, so residents want to see clear plans on what the city wants to do and begin working on achieving it.

“I don’t want to argue for or against either way, but I want to know, if you do move over there, what’s the plan for this building? … What is the plan to build any of the buildings?” Poloni asked.

While not all of the public’s questions could be answered, Wells was able to share some of the alternative plans that he would like to work with Boys and Girls Club on, including the option of redoing the current fire station for a community center, which has a large metal garage that could be redone for a fraction of the cost of a new building.

Wells also discussed the option of developing the dirt lot behind the Holtville Skate Park, which Wells estimated to be between four or five acres. Wells added that should the Boys and Girls Club choose that location, the city would be willing to adjust the Alamo River Trails to grant them access, along with possibly developing sports facilities to relate to the community center.

Laura Goodsell, wife of Holtville City Council member Mike Goodsell, pleads with both the city and the Boys and Girls Club to do what’s best for Holtville’s children during the City Council meeting on Monday, June 27. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

One citizen supported this plan, council member Goodsell’s wife, Laura, who explained that creating a community center and a youth area was the original intent when the property near the skate park was donated to the city.

Laura Goodsell also denied accusations that her husband sent her to the community meeting held by the Boys and Girls Club on June 21 to gather information for him, saying she attended the meeting as a concerned citizen and wanted to hear what the Boys and Girls Club had to say for herself.

“Both sides, you need to put aside your differences and do what is best for our children. Aren’t they what really matter?” Laura said.

Holtville Passes FY 2023 Budget

The City Council voted unanimously to pass a $10.3 million budget for fiscal 2022-2023, including a $3.1 million budget in general fund, which was balanced but with about $7,288 less in revenues than expenditures expected.

The city’s largest budget section is for public safety, which covers the cost to outsource police services to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Department and the cost of the Holtville Fire Department and city Animal Control. The city will be dedicating $1.71 million to this fund, with $1.04 million going to the county.

The city of Holtville is dedicating $472,156 to its Public Works Department, which focuses on maintaining streets, parks, and the maintenance for government buildings. In addition, the city dedicated $983,476 to its administration fund, to cover the cost of administration staff, planning, engineering, events, city attorney fees, among other expenses.

“The resolution basically says y’all are blessing us to spend all that money next year and you’re good about it,” Wells said.