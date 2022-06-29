EL CENTRO — After a heated two-hour special meeting on Tuesday, June 28, two of the five members of the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors remained fiercely opposed to a California bill that could impose a per-ton tax on lithium production in the region.

Division 1 Director Alex Cardenas’ absence at the meeting resulted in the four remaining board members being split and unable to give the IID a say before the Legislature votes on the bill on Wednesday night, June 29.

Why it matters for the IID to weigh in is because one company, Controlled Thermal Resources, has set plans to build a geothermal and lithium extraction plant on land it purchased from the agency. It also matters because increased demand for battery-grade lithium, which can be extracted from the geothermal brine near the Salton Sea, represents a profitable opportunity for Imperial County and its economy.

In a resolution on whether the IID should support Assembly Bill 208, directors James Hanks and Norma Galindo voted against it. Directors J.B. Hamby and Javier Gonzalez voted to support it.

Prior to the vote, some 24 individuals spoke in favor of the bill including two Imperial County supervisors, city mayors from El Centro and Brawley, and various residents and environmental justice advocates.

“I heard loud and clear the views of our constituents who spoke unanimously in favor of this measure,” Hamby, Division 2 director, said after the meeting. “So it’s unfortunate that the IID didn’t take a position in favor of it today.”

When reached by text message after the meeting, Cardenas hinted that he, too, would have voted in opposition.

Imperial County Supervisor Ryan Kelley, who sits on the Lithium Valley Commission with Imperial Irrigation District President James Hanks, scoffs at the idea that the IID was never invited to the table in discussions about lithium during a special IID board meeting on Tuesday, June 28. | LUIS GOMEZ PHOTO

“I am in support of a tax levied on lithium from the Imperial Valley as long as 100 percent of the revenues remain in the county,” he said in a statement. “I will not support any taxes collected from Imperial Valley lithium to fund staff positions in Sacramento or any other projects outside of Imperial Valley.”

Short of finding common ground on the bill — a key part of the state budget proposal that could provide millions of dollars in funding to Imperial County and the Salton Sea — Hanks and Galindo used the meeting instead to trade barbs with members of the public, interrupt public comments and blame IID staff for not properly informing the board on lithium-related issues.

At one point, even a consultant to the IID blurted out an expletive to criticize residents supporting the bill.

“They’re f**king nuts there,” said Pedro Nava, who was joining the meeting via teleconference, interrupting with the expletive as Maria Nava-Froelich, Calipatria’s mayor pro tem, spoke in support of the bill. Pedro Nava is a Santa Barbara-based consultant retained by the IID for legislative matters pertaining to lithium.

Ramon Castro, a Brawley City Council member who recently lost a bid in the June primary to replace Hanks on the IID board, spoke in support of the bill and accused some board members of siding with the lithium extraction industry, which opposes the bill.

“You know, during the campaign I often made a joke about tomahawk steak dinners, and what that refers to is a joke that’s been going around the community (suggesting) that directors are being bought out with a tomahawk steak dinner,” Castro said.

Galindo took issue with Castro’s comment, later saying she doesn’t eat much red meat and doesn’t eat at restaurants where plates cost more than $100.

“Perhaps he does,” Galindo said. “Or perhaps other board members do, but I would ask him as a public servant also to be a little bit more sensitive and not accuse any of us of making these deals because I certainly don’t do that.

“Be that as it may, this is not a time for mudslinging, not a time anymore,” she added.

Why the IID board never took any official position on lithium or the proposed lithium tax prior to this last-minute meeting was a point of frustration and contention among its members.

While Hamby said he repeatedly tried to get the board to address the issues in previous meetings, Hanks and Galindo repeatedly blamed county officials of not doing enough to include them in conversations.

“We know for a fact that the county and some IID staff were working together in the backroom,” Galindo said. “So while these deals were being worked out, the board was left in the dark, or at least I, as a board member, was left in the dark.”

Imperial County Board of Supervisors Chair Jesus Escobar urged the Imperial Irrigation District board to support an Assembly bill regarding a lithium flat tax and added that never in his life has he seen so many people in the county unite to support a state proposal during a special IID board meeting on Tuesday, June 28. | LUIS GOMEZ PHOTO

Hanks, who sits on the state’s blue-ribbon Lithium Valley Commission tasked with studying the impacts and benefits of lithium extraction in the region, also blamed county officials of not being more forthcoming with the IID board on matters related to lithium.

County Supervisor Ryan Kelley stepped up to the podium to correct the record, telling Hanks he and the board had been invited to meetings since May 2021.

“Director Hanks, you were invited to every single one of those monthly meetings,” Kelley said.

“This conversation has been going on for over a year. Industry has been involved in those conversations, Director Galindo. They were at every one of those meetings. And they knew that this was being discussed from day one. The entire package that was put forward by the county was delivered and shared publicly with a press conference, a release and a website in the middle of February,” Kelley added.

Kelley also said that if the Legislature fails to pass the bill, he will advocate for a lithium tax proposal in a county referendum that local voters could decide in November.

Jesus Escobar, chairman of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, also urged the IID board to support the bill and added that never in his life has he seen so many people in the county unite to support a state proposal.

“As elected officials, it is our responsibility to the people that voted for us, and for the people who voted against us, to support them 100 percent,” Escobar said. “We have a fiduciary responsibility to know what we’re voting for.”

But despite those pleas, the IID board opted to move the discussion until Friday, July 1, long after the Legislature votes on the bill and moves on.

Attendees of the meeting were left stunned at the IID board’s inaction. Isabel Solis, a Brawley resident who attended the meeting, later shared in a Facebook post: “Interesting meeting with lots of sound and fury signifying nothing.”