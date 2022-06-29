Westmorland Gets Long Awaited Ballot-Box Victory

Two of four school bonds spread throughout Imperial County won approval in the June 7 primary, according to the unofficial final results released by the county Registrar of Voters on Monday, June 27.

Westmorland Union Elementary School District’s Measures W and Z, companion bonds that will be used to build a gymnasium, passed by a slim margin, needing 55 percent for approval. Measure W passed with 56.09 percent, or 152 affirmative votes, and Measure Z passed with 55.6 percent, or 149 yes votes.

El Centro Elementary School District’s school bond initiative, Measure Y, which was to be used to build a new school that the district serves in Imperial’s Victoria subdivision, did not garner the 66 percent “yes” votes (two-thirds) needed for approval. It received 56.72 percent (2,440 votes) yes votes to 43.28 percent (1,862 votes) no.

The district is not giving up, and has already decided to move forward with two new bond initiatives on the November ballot, according to Superintendent Jon LeDoux.

Imperial Unified School District’s Measure A also lost at 50.41 percent (1,418 votes) affirmative votes to 49.59 percent (1,395 votes) against. The measure needed 55 percent approval. Imperial Unified was seeking to use Measure A bonds to build a new pool facility as well as fund several other district projects.

MEASURES W AND Z

Westmorland’s Measures Z and W total $7.5 million, each at $3.75 million, and are earmarked for a pre-fabricated gymnasium the district has been trying to build since 2018.

Four years ago, Westmorland Union Elementary School District tried to pass this same bond. There was support at the time, but it did not pass the required 66 percent vote threshold. This time around, the district went with Proposition 39 funds, which allows for bond elections at a lower voter approval threshold at 55 percent, according to district Superintendent Richard Cordero.

Westmorland does not have a large indoor facility for students to use in the heat, and a gym would allow students to work out in an air-conditioned space as well as provide a place for sports teams to play, Cordero said. A gym could also be used as a reunification center or a community shelter in the case of an emergency or evacuation. It would also provide a larger capacity community facility, he added.

Cordero said he believes the district and the city could work together to create adult sports leagues such basketball or have the gym open for events at night.

“It will be very beneficial for the community as well as the school,” he said prior to the final outcome. “We are hoping that we have that same support we will be able to pass the bond at 55 percent.”

The focus of the bond money will be for the gymnasium, Cordero said, adding that whatever money is left over will be put toward other needs of the district including upgrades for school facilities such as classrooms, buildings, and technology.

Due to inflation, Cordero said there is no price tag on the gym construction at this time.

MEASURE Y

El Centro Elementary School District’s Measure Y was a $37.8 million general obligation bond that was to be used to build a new school in the Victoria Ranch residential area and modernize classrooms throughout the district. The bond required two-thirds approval for passage.

A computer rendering shows the new El Centro Elementary School District campus to be built in the Victoria Ranch subdivision if Measure Y is passed on June 7. | COURTESY IMAGE

For the proposed school construction, Superintendent Jon LeDoux said the state is expected to fund about 50 percent of the construction costs, which he said will allow the district to put funds toward other projects. The new school would be a TK-eighth-grade elementary school and provide a neighborhood school for the children living in the area. It is also being designed to be a performing arts, visual arts, and technological arts magnet school, LeDoux stated in an email.

The school is projected to cost $40 million to $43 million, which LeDoux said has increased from the previous architect assessment two years ago of $23 million to $26 million, due to higher construction costs.

Measure Y’s loss is not the end of the effort. On Tuesday, June 28, the ECESD school board passed two resolutions that will put two Proposition 39 bonds on the November 8 general election ballot, much like Westmorland did.

“Annual state and federal apportionments for schools do not include funds dedicated to facility modernization or construction, so bond measures are pretty much the only way a district our size can raise the funds to build new facilities,” said LeDoux in an email after the final unofficial count. “It is our hope that the community will support both of the bond measures in November so that we can provide more modern facilities for all of our students.”

MEASURE A

Imperial Unified’s $50 million bond was meant to fund a pool center at a cost of $13 million to $14 million, according to district Superintendent Bryan Thomason.

Projects planned with the remainder of the funds include the construction of a new Career Technical Education agricultural facility, modernizing both Imperial High School gyms, creation of a new wrestling complex, upgrading the physical education fields and constructing a new concession stand and bathrooms at Simpson-Shimamoto Stadium, improving student access to technology, and improving general health and safety, a new parking lot for Imperial High, and the relocation of the maintenance and operations facility and the district main office.

Thomason stated in an email that due to failed passing of the bond, Imperial Unified will be utilizing what is left of the district’s Measure O funds from November 2016 to get as many projects done as possible.

“We may not be able to do as many projects or on the timetable we had planned,” said Thomason after the final unofficial count. “The board does have the option to try another bond as early as this November as the needs of the district remain the same.”

(CORRECTION: The first version of this story that appeared in the June 30 print edition and online declared that all the local school bonds had won, assuming that Measures A and Y need simple majorities to pass.)