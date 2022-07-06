Holtville Celebrates Independence Day with Free Swim

HOLTVILLE – Holtville residents celebrated their Independence Day in a new way this year, using their newly reopened Gene Layton Memorial Pool for a free swim.

Sponsored by the Holtville Chamber of Commerce, the Free Public Swim Day saw 87 Individuals using the pool on Monday, July 4, which is close to double the number of visitors the pool usually sees on a normal day.

Rosie Allegranza, executive manager for the Holtville Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber was inspired to sponsor the Free Public Swim Day after seeing the success the Holtville Women’s Club had when they sponsored opening day at the pool.

“It is also very important to the Holtville Chamber of Commerce that we support the youth of Holtville. We don’t have a lot to do in Holtville, but we have this brand-new pool, so we wanted to give the kids a chance to use it,” Allegranza said during an interview on the Fourth of July at the chamber’s firework stand.

The youth of Holtville were not the only ones to swim in the pool, as residents of all ages attended the Free Public Swim Day. From babies sleeping in the shade as their siblings played, to adults who chose to swim laps or float on innertubes in the sun, the excitement of the day could be seen on every face.

Holtville sisters Monserrat and Angelica Gonzalez were among those swimming on the Fourth of July, chatting and laughing together as they swam with their friends.

“We are having a really good time today. We’ve played volleyball and swam, and we were excited when we found out it was free today,” Monserrat said.

Joining the Gonzalez sisters was Calexico resident Andrew Yepez, who shared that this was the first time he had ever visited the Gene Layton Memorial Pool. Yepez said he was impressed by the new pool, and the idea of having the Free Public Swim Day for the community.

“The pool is really nice, and as hot as it has been, (having a Free Public Swim Day) is a really nice way to stay fresh,” Yepez said.

Imperial County District 5 Supervisor Ray Castillo purchases fireworks from the Holtville Chamber of Commerce fireworks booth for a Fourth of July barbeque with his family on Monday, July 4. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Anyone who missed out on the Fourth of July Free Public Swim Day needn’t worry about missing the chance to swim for free. The city of Holtville announced via social media that every Wednesday and Thursday for the rest of the summer free entry would be sponsored by Imperial County District 5 Supervisor Ray Castillo and the county Board of Supervisors.

Chamber executive manager Allegranza shared that the sponsorships not only are good for the community, but for the city as well. While the pool has reopened, it is far from complete.

The bathrooms and other amenities still need to be updated, and the sponsorship helps the city maintain the pool and work toward those updates. The sponsorships are $200 for the day and are open to any business or individual who would like to participate.

“Pools are very expensive to maintain, and these sponsorships really help them out, so we were happy to do this one,” Allegranza said.

Holtville Sees Fewer Fireworks

With inflation rates on the rise, people throughout the country continue to be mindful of what they purchase. Fourth of July in Holtville is no exception, said Allegranza, who reported significantly lower sales at this year’s Holtville Chamber of Commerce fireworks booth.

“Last year we were crazy busy. This year, with the rise in prices and the high price of gas, people just aren’t buying fireworks,” Allegranza said.

At almost 2 p.m. on the Monday, the shelves were stock full of the “safe and sane” fireworks the chamber sold. Safe and sane fireworks are types of fireworks that don’t leave the ground, such as: fountains, sparklers, smokeballs, snake-type fireworks, ground-spinning fireworks, pinwheels, most novelty fireworks, noisemakers, and some crackling items.

Firework displays like these belonging to a group of neighbors on Underwood Road were visible in Holtville on Monday, July 4. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Safe and sane fireworks are the only kind that are legal to set off without a permit in the state of California. These are usually an issue within the city of Holtville on the Fourth of July, but this year saw a reduction in illegal fireworks as well, said Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva.

“We had a few illegal fireworks, but we managed to make contact with those firing them off. We spoke to them, and they stopped. We had no reported injuries or property damage this year,” Silva said.

Even with the low fireworks sales, residents in Holtville could be seen gathering together to set off fireworks, often with sets of neighbors, friends, and families, who combined their fireworks to make a bigger show.

Among those groups was Supervisor Castillo, who said he was planning a barbeque for his entire family and was purchasing a small number of fireworks from the chamber to celebrate with them.

“It just isn’t the Fourth of July without fireworks,” Castillo said.