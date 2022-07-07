Ash the Firedog Brings Relief to Calexico Firefighters

CALEXICO – One of the newest additions to the Calexico Fire Department is an English bulldog that barely stands about a foot tall but is having an outsized influence on the well-being of his crewmates.

And though Ash the firehouse dog is not formally trained to be a comfort dog, his presence has become a source of joy for Calexico firefighters and an antidote to the tragedy they often encounter on the job.

“This dog without even knowing it creates a good happy environment,” said Fire Inspector Fernando Villa. “Just seeing the dog always happy creates a good vibe for the department.”

Ash made his initial appearance at the department’s administration offices in December as a pup and has since grown into a full-fledged member of the Station 1 crew, with his own assigned duties.

Yet his primary responsibility while on duty appears to be to maintain his loving and lovable personality and remain available for some playful interaction with firefighters.

In the 15 years that Villa has been with the Calexico Fire Department, Ash is the first dog that Villa said he can recall having been welcomed as a department mascot.

The nearly 10-month-old bulldog has built quite a public following during his time with the department, even while remaining mostly within the confines of the administrative offices at 415 S. Fourth St.

And though Ash has yet to accompany Calexico firefighters on any calls for service, he has welcomed young school children who have paid visits to the Fire Department.

“He’s becoming known in the city little by little,” Villa said.

Calexico Fire Department Fire Inspector Fernando Villa said Ash the firehouse dog brings a great amount of comfort to firefighters who routinely respond to traumatic incidents. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Typically, Ash will while away his time at the office playing tug of war or fetch with a firefighter in the building’s central hallway, Villa said. Well-deserved naps almost always follow these activities.

He’s rather squat, ambles along with that unmistakable bulldog gait and sports a black coat with a white marking on his face and chest. A custom-made collar embroidered with his name, along with “CLX FD” and the American flag also adds to his overall adorableness.

For a department that is currently understaffed and whose personnel has found themselves working long hours, Ash’s presence has been a blessing. It has become common for the firefighters to decompress by interacting with Ash after an especially tragic or stressful call for service, Villa said.

“It’s a good thing,” having Ash around, he said. “He’s a fun dog.”

Ash first came to the attention of department Chief Diego Favila last year when he was supposed to be raffled off as part of a local fundraiser, said Favila, who is also currently serving as interim city manager.

“I just bought the dog from the people,” said Davila, whose acquisition of Ash now makes him the proud owner of two bulldogs. “I fell in immediate love with him.”

With Favila’s kids in school and no one else at home to care for a young pup, he made the fateful decision to bring Ash with him to work at both City Hall and the Fire Department’s administrative offices.

“As soon as he showed up to the Fire Department I saw this bright light of happiness among the firefighters,” Favila said. “They took to him right away and he took to them as well.”

But because Favila did not want to burden the department’s overworked firefighters with the obligation of having to supervise Ash during the workday, he decided against bringing him back immediately. Needless to say, Ash’s presence was sorely missed.

“When they get time to see Ash it brightens up their day,” Favila said. “It ended up being a comfort dog for them.”

Now, during the hours that Favila is at work for the city, Ash calls the firehouse his home. Aside from being a source of comfort for department personnel, his duties also include making sure the firehouse’s refrigerator is fully stocked, Favila jokingly said.

On occasion, Ash has also welcomed local schoolchildren who have taken tours of Station 1 and the administrative office building.

Other pet names that were considered before settling on Ash were “Chief” and “Sparky,” because of their fire-related connotations. Ultimately, Ash was chosen largely because of his dark coat, Favila said.

The fact that Ash is a bulldog is fitting for the department, too. Its fire engines are adorned with bulldog decals, a tribute to Calexico High’s bulldog mascot and the city’s reverence for the canine breed that the American Kennel Club website describes as being friendly, courageous and calm.

And while it’s not uncommon for some fire departments to have dogs trained for bomb and fire investigations, its much rarer for an agency to have a certified or informal comfort dog.

Calexico Fire Chief Diego Favila bought Ash to have as a household pet, but his popularity with firefighters turned him into a firehouse dog. | COURTESY PHOTO

“They do some really good work, especially if (firefighters) are having a bad day,” Favila said. “They don’t know it, but they’re doing something that humans can’t do.”

Canines have a long history of working alongside first responders like police and firefighters. Dalmatians were used as early as the mid-1700s to help comfort horses that fire crews used to pull fire coaches and keep would-be horse thieves at bay.

They also brought companionship and a “deeply therapeutic connection” with their handlers, according to a May 15 article on the FireRescue1 website written by a Denver area fire captain titled “Therapy dogs: The next step in enhancing firefighter wellness programs.”

“More and more fire departments and police agencies across the country are starting to recognize that the mental health of their employees is paramount to their overall wellness, happiness and job satisfaction,” the article stated. “Bringing in therapy dogs enhances this overall package of resources that agencies are starting to adopt.”