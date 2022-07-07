EL CENTRO – A rift between some community members and Sure Helpline Crisis Center Executive Director Margaret Sauza over some of her recent public remarks has created a rift prompted calls for her termination.

Some of that of discord was on display during the nonprofit’s board meeting on June 28, where members of the community who said they were maligned by Sauza’s remarks called for her ouster.

Part of the controversy stems from comments that Sauza made on then county district attorney candidate Jason Amavisca’s campaign page on Facebook on June 3.

In her post to his page, Sauza alleged Amavisca had people with criminal pasts and accused of wrongdoing supporting his candidacy and warned him “to watch who you hang around with.”

The comments were deleted, according to Maria Martinez, Amavisca’s social media manager, because they were “mean, demeaning, damaging to people’s character, and unbecoming of her character.” But Sauza kept asking why they were deleted and kept insisting the comments be put back up before being blocked.

Those comments were brought up by Sauza’s detractors at the Sure Helpline Crisis Center board meeting on Tuesday, June 28, sharing their side of the story while also calling for the board to consider removing Sauza from her position.

Business owner Joel Gonzalez denied accusations reportedly made by Sauza that he abused his wife. In a letter he submitted to the board and in his words spoken during public comment on June 28, he stated that was never fired from his position at the Sheriff’s Office nor beat his wife.

“Your attacks towards me on Facebook not only affect me, my family, and my business, it is a defamation of character,” said Gonzalez, “I find it ironic that someone who is a victim advocate does nothing more than badmouth and slander others.”

Peggy Price, former Imperial County Department of Social Services Director, said Sauza’s comments dragged her own story of abuse into the public sphere, though due to the board limiting public comment to two minutes did not elaborate on what that story was.

Gabriel Vela, with the Imperial County Victim-Witness Program, outright called Sauza a bully for her comments, pointing out how she was the one who kept demanding her comments be put back up on Amavisca’s campaign page. Vela was the first to call for the removal of Sauza as Sure Helpline director during the meeting.

“She is supposed to be a victim’s advocate,” Vela said, “When people like her make accusations falsely, falsely, for the soul purpose of wanting to get at someone on a campaign that wanted to vote for someone else.”

It is well known that Sauza gave her support to George Marquez for district attorney, and most of those who supported removing her as Sure Helpline’s director said she used her position to be too political while working there.

Sauza did not deny making the comments and doubled down on her feelings on the matter, pointing out that the incident involving Gonzalez was reported to the Sheriff’s office in 2008, thus allegedly did happen despite what Gonzalez said.

Sauza also called out the Victim-Witness Program, saying it has failed the victims of the Imperial Valley and made it difficult for her to do her job.

Sauza claimed her comments were protected free speech and that she did nothing wrong, had never mentioned any names, and made references to a letter former Calexico Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo wrote to local media about the DA’s race, while using her own research to make those comments.

“I’m not the one making it political, I’m not the one, it is just people that are very upset from my comments,” said Sauza.

In another corner of the room Gonzalez’s wife, Carla Gonzalez, loudly muttered that Sauza was wrong and that the report used the word “allegedly” and that she was never beaten.

This resulted in supporters of Sauza calling for Gonzalez to be quiet since no one had interrupted her and her husband’s comments, to which Gonzalez said she can say what she wanted and defend herself.

Along with the arguments against Sauza, supporters of the Sure Helpline director voiced concerns on how the Sure Helpline board was being run.

They pointed out that the board has not made public how long their terms are, and that elections and board meetings are not announced to the public. Some did not like how the board allowed the secretary to not record all the comments and minutes in their entirety to make it easier on her. Many complained about the two-minute limit for public comments the board provided.

Former Calexico police Chief Gerardo said he and five other people had expressed interest in being board members. However, they were told there needed to be a vacancy on the board first and the current members’ terms were not up yet.

A man addressed by the board as Mr. Rodriguez said the meeting was not to talk about elections but to make sure Sure Helpline was running the right way. He then called out the board for not giving everyone a chance to speak.

“I would like a meeting where people can speak more freely with three minutes and can express all concerns, because I don’t represent myself, I represent everyone who wants to be heard,” said Rodriguez, “You limited us to two minutes and I don’t think that’s right.”

Andrew Parra was there to support Sauza and demanded more transparency from the board, saying that he understood the anger but that everyone seemed to be overlooking the good Sauza did for the community.

“I hear your stories and I appreciate you guys for sharing them, but I also understand that Mrs. Sauza has also helped out this community and made Sure Helpline what it is today,” said Parra.

Ex-police Chief Gerardo and others are calling for the board to do something about its bylaws and practices, saying the board needs to become more transparent.

“The fact that that board members alone have the ability to pick and choose themselves who is allowed on the board is not just nor impartial,” said Gerardo in a letter to the board, “At the end of the day this organization is about the victims and helping them, not our personal gains or wants.”

Board President Arezoo Garcia did tell the gathered crowd that because the board was a nonprofit and not a publicly elected board, it technically did not need to accommodate time for the public to comment and suggested they submit letters or emails. Garcia also stressed that they were not government funded and thus not subject to the Brown Act or the Robert Rules of Order.