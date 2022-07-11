A tractor-trailer rig that might be involved in a Border Patrol shooting is shown off Paulin Avenue near Highway 111 and 98 where the shooting occurred on Monday, July 11. | FACEBOOK PHOTO

CALEXICO — A shooting involving U.S. Border Patrol and one individual who has been hospitalized with apparent gunshot wounds occurred on Highway 111 and Highway 98 near Paulin Avenue shortly after noon on Monday, July 11, according to Calexico police and fire department sources.

The nature of the encounter was not immediately known, but Calexico police Sgt. Victor Legaspi said all information on the incident is being referred to the Border Patrol. He added personnel from FBI’s San Diego office is on its way to Calexico.

The shooting occurred around 12:15 p.m., Legaspi said.

There are some photos and video footage already circulating social media, including a photo of a Border Patrol agent with his gun raised toward a white minivan that appears to have bullet holes in the driver’s side window.

Messages to Border Patrol on the shooting were not immediately returned.