Free Dumpster Disposal Event at Caltrans Facilities

IMPERIAL COUNTY ― The California Department of Transportation welcomes the public to bring non-hazardous, unwanted items to the Dump Day Events in Brawley and El Centro.

Caltrans will have staff on-site to accept approved debris free of charge on Saturday, July 16 between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. (or until capacity is reached at the site).

EL CENTRO- 1102 Montenegro Way, El Centro CA 92243 (Caltrans Maintenance Yard)

BRAWLEY- 200 South Palm Avenue, Brawley CA 92227 (Caltrans Maintenance Yard)

Prohibited items that will not be accepted include hazardous waste (batteries, paint, oils, flammables, etc.), e-waste (televisions, computers, microwaves, stereo equipment, electronics), construction debris (concrete, dirt, asphalt, asbestos), compressed gas, aerosols, treated wood waste, refrigerators, and freezers. Four mattresses and four tires separated from the rims per household will be accepted.

Caltrans employees assist in a community cleanup. | CALTRANS PHOTO

The dump day events are part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a sweeping $1.1 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to keep roads and waterways free of litter, create thousands of jobs and transform state and local public spaces through beautification efforts. As part of the litter collection component, Caltrans is hosting free dump day events where the public can dispose of household waste safely and properly for free to decrease highway debris and illegal dumping. Caltrans District 11 has held more than 20 such events in San Diego and Imperial Counties since launching Clean California last July.

Caltrans reminds motorists to properly secure and tarp all cargo loads prior to driving. Transporting unsecured loads is unsafe, illegal, and pollutes California’s roads and waterways. Loads that are not tied down, enclosed, or secured by tarps or other means, will not be accepted.

Future disposal events are posted at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-11/popular-links/freedumpster and additional events may be added as Caltrans partners with local public agencies, non-government organizations, and community groups. Scheduled events and prohibited items are subject to change. For more information contact D11.CleanCA@dot.ca.gov or call (619)688-6670. Visit the program website to learn more about how Clean California is transforming communities.