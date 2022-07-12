Lucha Libre Livens Up Local, International Audience

HOLTVILLE — Australian Saul Dyson found himself slipping on a lucha libre mask and preparing to climb into the ring after being heckled by a luchador during a recent Desert Pro Wrestling event in Holtville.

After wrestler Koto Hiro threw opponent Primohenjo out of the ring during their match, Dyson reached down and helped Primohenjo get back on his feet, prompting Koto Hiro to start shouting at Dyson, who was a spectator to the action.

Dyson started to shout back, offering to put on a mask he purchased at the event and wrestle Koto Hiro himself.

Australian Saul Dyson found himself slipping on a lucha libre mask and preparing to climb into the ring after being heckled by Koto Hiro during the Desert Pro Wrestling event at Hot Rods and Beer in Holtville on Saturday, July 9. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

It was all in the spirt of fun of the event, which was held at Hot Rods and Beer on Saturday night, July 9. Professional wrestling, especially done in the lucha libre style, involves heavy audience interaction, which is what drew Dyson and his friend, Joan Carter, to the event in the first place.

“It’s great fun, and we are really enjoying it … we came to one before, and it was so over the top, we decided to come back tonight,” Dyson said.

Dyson and Carter came to the Imperial Valley for agricultural work but found themselves also delighted with professional wrestling events. They were not alone, with dozens of others of all different ages and backgrounds joining the pair in watching the event.

Controlled Thermal Resources sponsored Desert Pro Wrestling, said Sergio Cabanas, director of the Environmental Health and Safety Laboratories, as a way of integrating the company into the Imperial Valley community through creating family friendly events.

The event featured five matches, with Koto Hiro and Primohenjo being the main event. The event also included a women’s match between Susie and Gin Sevani, and matches with Bovi Toptier and Bandon Gee, Synpes and Chris Nasty, and finally a tag team match with Sky High versus Ty Ray and Can’t Stop Jamaal.

Each one had a unique personality, which they used to engage and play with the audience. The audience in turn cheered and jeered the wrestlers, with many developing favorites whose careers they follow closely.

El Centro resident Gary Ray and his 5-year-old daughter, Hirie, are some of those fans, following the careers of Gin Sevani, Bovi Topteir, and Chris Nasty. The three are close friends, often working and touring together. While all three lost their respective matches, their fans stood by their side, proudly wearing shirts featuring their favorite wrestlers.

Primohenjo attempts to pin Koto Hiro during their main event match during the Desert Pro Wrestling event at Hot Rods and Beer in Holtville on Saturday, July 9. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“We’ve been following Gin Sevani, Bovi Topteir, and Chris Nasty for a long time,” Ray said. “They always come over and see us and talk to us … you can I have my Gin shirt on, and my daughter had a Chris Nasty shirt. He’s her favorite.”

Chris Nasty has the persona of being a bad guy, despite the time he takes with his fans. Known for using dirty tricks and running out of the ring and hiding with the audience, he lost his match to Synpes, who wrestled as a Wesley Snypes impersonator.

The crowd was more divided during Gin Sevani’s match against Susie, with Gin playing up her angry gypsy persona, with Susie using her very pink All-American persona during the match. Susie remained a crowd favorite after winning her match, with crowd members chanting her name for the rest of the event.

“Susie is hands down my favorite. … She is beautiful, and graceful, and tough. … As far as I am concerned Susie and Gin Sevani should have been the main event,” Brawley resident George Rodriguez said.

Friends and wrestling teammates Bovi Toptier, Gin Sevani, and Chris Nasty pose together after Chris Nasty’s match during the Desert Pro Wrestling event at Hot Rods and Beer in Holtville on Saturday, July 9. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Bovi Toptier is a perfect foil for his partners Chris Nasty and Gin Sevani, developing a kind but clueless persona in which he is excited just to be a part of the show. Bovi Toptier joined his partners during their match, calling out to them to be nice to the audience as they cheered on their competitors, saying that he got to know the audience and they are actually really nice.

While the comment garnered a laugh from the audience, as Gin Sevani argued and fought with them, the joke wasn’t as far off from the truth as one might believe. While the three are based in Upland in San Bernardino County, this is not their first occasion in the Imperial Valley.

In an interview during the event’s intermission, Bovi Toptier explained that they have wrestled in the Valley many times, though the last time was at a lucha libre event in El Centro more than a year ago.

“We love wrestling down here in the Valley, and in Holtville especially. … The crowd is really great, and they are genuinely really nice. Everyone seems excited to be here, and I don’t mind the heat at all,” Bovi Topteir said.