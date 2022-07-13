Elected Official Accuses County of ‘Power Grab’

EL CENTRO — A discussion of whether Imperial County’s auditor-controller, treasurer-tax collector and clerk-recorder should remain as elected positions left county officials divided with no resolution, as those currently holding the positions protested to remain autonomous from the Imperial County Board of Supervisors.

The Board of Supervisors lacks the power to make the three positions appointed, but it does have the ability to place the question on the Nov. 8 ballot. It would then be up to the citizens of Imperial County to decide whether those positions would continue to be chosen by vote or whether the county board would begin to appoint the positions.

An agenda item for each position was before the county board on Tuesday morning, July 12, and they were met with heavy resistance from the four elected officials this could affect, newly re-elected Clerk-Recorder Chuck Storey, recently appointed Auditor-Controller Karina Alvarez, outgoing Treasurer-Tax Collector Karen Vogel, and incoming Treasurer-Tax Collector Suzanne Bermudez, all of whom felt it was inappropriate that the county board would agenize the discussion for potential action without speaking to them first.

“This doesn’t look good for you guys … It looks like you guys are trying to pull a power grab,” Storey said.

Outgoing Imperial County Treasurer-Tax Collector Karen Vogel passionately defends her position’s autonomy, saying it is imperative to its successful operation during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, July 12. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

While the supervisors denied they were motivated by power, the change to the nature of the position would certainly cause a notable shift in the county’s power structure. Currently, all three of the positions work independently of the county board or executive office, creating a system of checks and balance within county government.

The treasurer-tax collector has the responsibility to manage and invest revenues received by the county, special districts, and school districts located within Imperial County, as well as collecting and processing the taxes the county receives.

The clerk-recorder manages all of the records, from marriage certificates to fictitious business names, as well as keeps those records available to the state and federal governments, and the general public.

Auditor-controller is responsible for maintaining the financial integrity of the county by providing oversight of county fiscal management and providing independent allocation of property taxes to the county, school districts, cities and special districts.

By keeping these positions elected, the county board lacks the ability to respond should the elected official be either ineffective or corrupt, but it also protects the county from an ineffective or corrupt Board of Supervisors, should that be the case.

The four officials protesting the change encouraged the board to trust in the democratic process to hold them accountable for any corruption or ineptitude, referencing previous county Auditor-Controller Josue Mercado, who was found guilty of two felony counts of misappropriating public funds on Feb. 24.

In an interview after the Board of Supervisors meeting on July 12, Vogel explained that the separation is vital to performing her often unpopular job.

Imperial County District 5 Supervisor Raymond Castillo admonishes the discussion around changing the auditor-controller, treasurer-tax collector, and clerk-recorder positions appointed by the Board of Supervisors during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, July 12. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“Sometimes my job makes people unhappy with me; it comes with collecting taxes … Can you imagine how hard my job would be if I had to worry about who was mad at me and if it is going to cost me my job?” Vogel asked.

Four of five of the supervisors denied knowing about the agenda item before it was published, with each apologizing for the lack of communication coming from the Board of Supervisors.

Both District 5 Supervisor Raymond Castillo and District 1 Supervisor Michael Kelley were clear in their disdain of the idea, while District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte and District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley said they were unaware but were open to the discussion.

District 1 Supervisor Jesus Escobar defended his choice to place the item on the agenda, explaining that he had wanted to discuss the possibility of changing the positions to appointed to look at whether it would be financially better for the county.

Escobar further explained that as a small business owner, he has seen how a team that is connected and communicates well can improve productivity and had hoped that by making these positions appointed, the county could foster the same dynamic.

Imperial County District 1 Supervisor Jesus Escobar defends himself against accusations of attempting to take control of the auditor-controller, treasurer-tax collector and clerk-recorder positions during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, July 12. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“This situation is evidence of the breakdown of communication within the county that I want to address,” Escobar said after the meeting referring to the outcry.

Michael Kelley went on to address the issue of former Auditor-Controller Mercado, saying he believed that the democratic process did hold him accountable, since he was in a jail cell. He expressed frustration at the discussion, even going so far as to throw his agenda to the ground to express his disapproval.

Castillo joined him in his disapproval, going so far as to say he would like to see the registrar of voters return to an elected position. Castillo stated that he was personally hurt by the lack of communication not only with the elected officials holding the positions, but with the lack of communication with him as well.

“You would think if (Escobar) was going to put something like this on the agenda, he would have at least called me to discuss it with me … this is an embarrassment to the county, and I cannot apologize enough,” Castillo said.