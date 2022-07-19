Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 13-19

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 13 through July 19.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

1:47 p.m.: A woman reported her father’s 2007 Nissan Sentra stolen and taken on a joyride in Palo Verde. The vehicle was found parked and unoccupied on Clark Way outside Tamarisk RV Park.

3 p.m.: Deputies responded to a situation in Holtville where two individuals who claim to be part of an animal activist group were outside of a resident’s home harassing him, claiming he is abusing his dog.

6:35 p.m.: Deputies responded to a restraining order violation in Holtville, a woman reported the man is stalking her daughters on social media, following her sister around, sending her niece friend requests, and has been seen driving around her ranch.

7:50 p.m.: A young woman in Salton City has run away and has taken her three siblings from their home, ages 7 to 14.

THURSDAY, JULY 14

6:02 a.m.: Shots were fired in the area of Arnold Road and Pistachio Road in Winterhaven. The reporting party says they saw a person stick a firearm out of the vehicle and shoot four times.

10:36 a.m.: There was a report of theft of a water pump battery from Morgan Farms near Highway 86 and Bannister Road in Westmorland.

7 p.m.: A suspect reportedly stole a motorcycle and tools from trailer in Tamarisk RV Park in Palo Verde and was found being hidden by a friend and arrested.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

11:21 a.m.: Deputies responded to a disturbance at Quechan Casino involving an individual throwing objects in the hotel lobby.

3:03 p.m.: A 1-year-old child was reported missing in Heber, reportedly taken by their mother from their grandmother after being released from county jail.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

10:19 a.m.: A 1-and-a-half-year-old child was left inside a vehicle at The Dome in Salton City.

11:57 a.m.: A resident in Imperial requested a patrol check for a structure on Lee Road, saying the tenants were evicted that day and the resident was concerned they will return to set the building on fire.

SUNDAY, JULY 17

2:25 a.m.: Deputies reported to a possible sex trafficking incident in Winterhaven. A black minivan arrived at Sand Hills Rest Area where several teenage girls were changing clothes out in the open while accompanied by two men.

11:45 p.m.: A Salton Sea Beach resident who reported being followed from Red Earth Casino to his residence on Brawley Avenue by a sedan requested a sheriff patrol of the area.

MONDAY, JULY 18

1:38 a.m.: Deputies were requested for a welfare check for 12 people walking west of the Anza Trail, some of them were walking while others were lying on the side of the road.

2:21 p.m.: A woman in Brawley called requesting assistance for her 15-year-old brother, who has been contacted by a person over social media about a series of nude photos and is being extorted for money.

8:19 p.m.: Deputies responded to an incident in Niland involving a woman refusing to leave a taxi cab after the driver told her the cab does not go to Slab City at night.

TUESDAY, JULY 19

1 a.m.: A female subject reported being dropped off in Ocotillo after crossing the border with six other adults.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s subdivision

THURSDAY, JULY 14

12:54 a.m.: Deputies responded to an incident at the Donut Shop where a staff member refused to serve a costumer, stating he had a gun and knife on him.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

4:48 p.m.: A Holtville resident requested deputy assistance returning a black Mustang, warning the original owner has gotten combative in a previous attempt. The resident pointed out there were issues with the smog test and was unable to make the transfer.