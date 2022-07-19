IMPERIAL — Reps 4 Vets, an Imperial-based nonprofit which aims to support veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, will begin building its first office inside the 4:13 Fitness Center.

Co-owners of 4:13 Fitness Center, Terry “Deuce” Robertson and Andrew Colace, offered Reps 4 Vets a space that is being used for storage more than a year ago, but the nonprofit lacked the resources to develop the office, said Reps 4 Vets owner Brendon Brown.

That changed for Brown as he got to know Colace’s uncle, Senior Pastor Walter Colace of Christ Community Church, who helped to pay for Brown’s Crisis Intervention Chaplain training.

Pastor Colace “heard that I wanted to include a Bible study as part of the space, and offered to cover all the costs … He reached out to Duggins Construction and has handled everything from there,” Brown said during a July 14 interview.

Besides the optional Bible study and ministry Brown offers, Reps 4 Vets offers veterans gym membership at 4:13 Fitness and personal training to help veterans struggling to cope with their PTSD symptoms.

Brown works with the veterans as a personal trainer, while also serving as a chaplain to them should they choose to participate.

Brendon Brown, owner and chief executive officer of Reps 4 Vets, thanks the Imperial County Board of Supervisors for its $40,000 donation on July 12. The funds will be used for operational costs for the nonprofit organization that helps veterans with PTSD. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Brown uses the training sessions to help teach veterans to use the workouts to focus their energy, destress and to cope with their symptoms, which can include flashbacks, heightened reactions, anxiety, and depression.

Since their opening two years ago, Brown has helped 63 veterans cope with PTSD — including eight who were suicidal — free of charge despite having no office and no dedicated financial support.

The lack of finical support has been a cause of much stress for Brown, who has supported the organization through donations, fundraisers like this year’s bench-press competition, March Muscle Massacre, and merchandize sales.

But a recent $40,000 donation from the Imperial County Board of Supervisors through its Community Benefit Program will help keep Reps 4 Vets operational for the next few months.

The windows (top photo) above 4:13 Fitness Center’s restrooms will soon be covered with Reps 4 Vets signage and imagery, as its new office begins to develop. The office will be in a storage area (bottom photo) inside the fitness center in Imperial. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTOS

“It’s such a relief, because it’s been two years and we just haven’t felt the support … It’s very nice that the veteran community’s finally getting the attention that’s needed. Not just for Reps 4 Vets but just the veterans in general,” Brown said.

As Brown looks to the future, he hopes to see Reps 4 Vet expand to be independent from 4:13 Fitness Center, and to be able to serve 44 veterans a year, estimating he will need to secure $275,000 a year to reach that goal.

This growth will still only be a drop in the bucket for local veterans, with Brown estimating more than 6,000 veterans living in Imperial County.

The office in 4:13 Fitness Center will be the first step in his dream and will feature a private office for Brown, a room for the Bible study, a lounge area for veterans, and an area for the veterans to be counseled in.

In addition to the office, Reps 4 Vets plans to expand its staffing in the near future to include additional personal trainers who are certified by the National Academy of Sports Medicine, as well as being combat veterans themselves.

One of the potential new trainers, Joshua Hawk, joined Brown, along with two other veterans who went through the Reps 4 Vets program, Nestor Silva and Dominque Turnage, to speak with the Board of Supervisors on July 12.

Hawk served for 15 years in the United States Marine Corps but has struggled with PTSD since his return home, eventually leading to a divorce and strained familial relations. Hawk was deeply moved by the county board’s donation, growing emotional as he shared his story.

“My family has paid the price for (my PTSD) through divorce, my kids have paid the price for this by seeing what their dad’s been through, and I don’t like seeing what these veterans are having to go through,” Hawk said through tears.

Looking even further into the future, Brown also hopes Reps 4 Vets can expand its services not only to additional veterans, but to first responders struggling with PTSD.

Additonally, Brown hopes that Reps 4 Vets will eventually partner with behavioral health professionals, so the veterans would be able to receive therapy sessions discretely within the office area.

Like many other mental health conditions, having and seeking treatment for PTSD can come with a social stigma, which prevents many who need help from seeking it. Brown hopes Reps 4 Vets’ current location will help veterans navigate around those stigmas.

“Since we are located with the 4:13 Fitness Center, it looks like anyone who is coming to see us is just going to the gym,” Brown said.